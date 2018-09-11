

The H Street Festival has been postponed until mid-October. (Lavanya Ramanathan/The Washington Post)

This post has been updated.

With Hurricane Florence likely to send “torrential rain” to the Washington area this weekend, some of the area's largest festivals have been postponed or canceled.

[Flooding, high winds from Florence could impact Washington region’s roads, transit systems]

Saturday's H Street Festival, which has grown into a 10-block party drawing an estimated 150,000 people to the vibrant Northeast Washington corridor, has been postponed until Oct. 13. Not much has changed beyond the date: It will still take place between Fourth and 14th streets NE from noon to 7 p.m. “We know how excited the entire District gets for the annual H Street Festival and are disappointed to have to postpone this year's festivities,” Anwar Saleem, the executive director of H Street Main Street, said in a statement. “However, the danger posed by Hurricane Florence to our area this weekend cannot be discounted.”

Fiesta DC, the annual two-day celebration of Latino culture, is moving back two weeks. The parade on Constitution Avenue takes place Sept. 29, while the street festival is held Sept. 30. Festival director María Patricia Corrales says the event will be held on Constitution Avenue between Ninth and 14th streets NW, with all of the originally announced performers.

Among the first events to announce a postponement was the King Street Art Festival in Alexandria, which is now Sept. 22 and 23. “Rescheduling events, especially those the size of the King Street Art Festival, is not easy and the decision is not made lightly,” the city said in a statement. Lower King Street flooded last weekend, and the city began handing out sandbags to residents and businesses on Monday.

The Capital BrewFest beer festival, held at the Bullpen near Nationals Park, is also moving back two weeks and will take place Sept. 29.

The Boardwalk Block Party at the Yards, intended as an end-of-summer soiree, has been pushed back to Oct. 7, when it will hopefully still be warm enough for ice cream and a dunk tank.

While many events are rescheduling, not all can do so. The DC VegFest has been canceled for the first time in its 10-year history. Organizers Compassion Over Killing said in a statement that they intend to return next year.

Read more:

You can finally visit — or just grab lunch at — the African American Museum without a ticket

6 restaurants to check out now, including the return of Little Sesame and Zenebech

We tried 14 supermarket wines in a blind taste test. There is one you should buy — in an emergency.