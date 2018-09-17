

Monday, Sept. 17

Tiki TNT Pop-Up at Archipelago: We're waiting for Restaurant Eve and PX cocktail wizard Todd Thrasher to open his rum distillery and bar at the Wharf — “November” is the latest prospective opening date for Potomac Distilling Company — but he's found a way to slake our thirst while offering a preview of his new spot. The Tiki TNT pop-up, which is taking over Archipelago's upstairs bar on Monday nights through Oct. 1, offers Thrasher a chance to refine his menu with classic tiki cocktails and frozen drinks. Each week will feature five new drinks, so repeat visits are recommended. 6 p.m. to midnight. Free; drinks priced individually.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Two Faces Comedy at Lincoln’s Cottage: Ever wanted to watch a comedy show but thought it needed more of a stately setting? Check out the Two Faces Comedy series at the cottage of President Abraham Lincoln. The museum has teamed up with D.C. Improv to bring the local troupe Porkchop Volcano for one of three scheduled comedy nights at the former presidential residence. A cash bar will sling beer and wine, and the show is recommended for adult audiences. 7:30 p.m. $5.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Childish Gambino at Capital One Arena: When Childish Gambino — the musical alias of “Atlanta” star Donald Glover — stormed the Internet in May with “This Is America,” a blistering critique of violence and racism, it was a far cry from the soulful falsetto musings of his previous hit, “Redbone.” Then, the singer coasted into the hot months with two warm and breezy singles, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.” Who was this guy and who was he trying to become? Listeners have been trying to answer that question for nearly a decade as Glover has aimed to replicate his television success on wax. His ambitions are rivaled only by his ability to keep even the most fickle fans on their toes, waiting to see what he’ll do — or who he’ll become — next. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$129.50.

Sting and Shaggy at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: As unlikely pairings go, Sting and Shaggy are in the upper echelon. The rocker best known for his early-’80s hits with the Police and the Jamaican crooner famous for the cult classic “It Wasn’t Me” teamed up earlier this year on “44/876,” an album brimming with the feel-good summery reggae you might hear on a cruise ship. The album leans more toward Shaggy’s wheelhouse, but Sting’s clear reverence for tropical sounds — dating to the reggae-tinted songs he wrote in the Police — enables them to pull it off. These stars’ brightest and more formidable days are behind them, but this collaboration works well for those in need of a nice staycation. 8 p.m. $101.82-$142.73.

Thursday, Sept. 20

NSO Pops: ‘Get Out’ at Kennedy Center: “Get Out” composer Michael Abels had never composed for a film before he took on the 2017 horror comedy. Director Jordan Peele told Variety that inexperience was exactly what he wanted, to create something new and unique. Peele sent along some of his favorite soundtracks for loose inspiration — ranging from “The Shining” to the 1990s cult classic television series “Twin Peaks.” Watch the film as Abels conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in a live performance of the chilling score. 8 p.m. $29-$89.

Roni Size at Flash: Local drum'n'bass crew Cadence keeps the spirit of skittering beats, huge bass and killer drops alive at its monthly parties at Flash, but this should be one for the books: To mark its fifth anniversary, Cadence has booked English drum'n'bass legend Roni Size, whose 1997 album “New Forms,” created with Reprazent, melded breakbeats with house, funk and hip-hop. Size has continued to innovate in the decades since, and he'll keep Flash's dance floor moving with classics all night. 9 p.m. $20.

Brookland Exchange D.C. Makers Market at Arts Walk at Monroe Street Market: Brookland has already welcomed a new food hall, Tastemakers, this year, and now the community is hoping to jump-start a market for artists and designers to peddle their crafts and wares. More than 40 vendors will be on-hand, accompanied by live music and entertainment. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free; items priced individually.

Friday, Sept. 21

Elton John at Capital One Arena: The legendary singer-pianist has been making music for more than 50 years, and is embarking on one final whirlwind tour of 300-plus shows on five continents that extends until 2021 and is fittingly titled “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” John will perform a career-spanning set of his endearing hits over two nights. Through Saturday. 8 p.m. both nights. Sold out.

Bad Moves at Black Cat: Bad Moves has four members but no frontman. The D.C.-based band divvies up the instruments as you’d expect — guitar, bass, drums — but they all share the microphone, letting each member (Emma Cleveland, David Combs, Katie Park and Daoud Tyler-Ameen) voice part of a collective experience marked by childhood nostalgia, gentrification disgust and millennial malaise. The band’s take on infectious power-pop-punk-rock is particularly apt for figuring out how “the traps of [a] teenage plan” (“The Verge”) inform adult experiences. That kind of self-exploration continues on “Tell No One,” the band’s full-length debut, due out the same day as this show. 7:30 p.m. $10.

Gary Numan at 9:30 Club: With his icy, android approach to new wave and synth pop, Gary Numan pioneered a sound that helped set the tone of the ’80s and influenced a generation of synthesizer-armed pop and rock acts, including Nine Inch Nails. Although the 1979 classic “Cars” was his only hit, Numan has kept at it, hunting for ghosts in the machine and taking his machine-made music in industrial and orchestral directions. Now his influence has come back full circle — to himself: Last year’s “Splinter (Songs From a Broken Mind)” was a nihilistic, post-apocalyptic concept album — and a very Nine Inch Nails-ish one, at that. 6 p.m. $30.

Mothers at Songbyrd: Philadelphia’s Mothers is like a lot of us, bounding between anxiety and lethargy. Fronted by singer-songwriter Kristine Leschper, the artsy indie-folk act fragments its instrumentation into irregular bites that are tough to swallow with her haunting, uneasy vocals as a uniting factor. The result is inward-looking and personal, bounding between daydreams and nightmares. Or, as Leschper sings on “Baptist Trauma,” it’s music that “render[s] another ugly method into something thrilling.” Mothers is often difficult to decipher, but that oblique clue will have to do. 8 p.m. $15-$17.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Briana Younger

