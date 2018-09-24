

Jay Rock is performing at the Fillmore on Monday. (Lisa Lake/Roc Nation/Getty Images)

Monday, Sept. 24

Jay Rock at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Kendrick Lamar may be the best-known member of Top Dawg Entertainment, but he wasn’t the label’s first signee. That honor belongs to Jay Rock, a 32-year-old rapper who grew up in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. He’ll never have the notoriety of his Pulitzer-winning compatriot, but he’s been a steady presence on the label. On this year’s “Redemption,” released after a near-fatal motorcycle crash, he raps with more urgency, seemingly seeking a higher purpose. If that doesn’t move the crowd, he’ll always have such Kendrick collaborations as “King’s Dead” and “Money Trees” to rely on. 8 p.m. $20-$75.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Korean Culture Week at Kennedy Center: While K-pop might be the biggest musical import from Korea, this event, hosted by the Korean Cultural Center, showcases the variety of engaging sounds emerging from the country. The three-day festival kicks off with the Heart to Heart Orchestra, an ensemble composed of young Koreans with developmental disabilities, and includes performances from Coreyah, who melds Korean folklore with diverse musical influences from the Balkans to Africa, and the Park Jiha Music Ensemble. Through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday: 6 p.m., Free. Thursday: 7:30 p.m., $25.

Pop-Up Magazine’s Fall Issue at Warner Theatre: Put faces to the names on some of your favorite books, photos, podcasts and art at this “live magazine,” which will present multimedia stories performed by a group of 10 panelists. Featured guests for this show include Rebecca Skloot, author of the best-selling “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” and Ann Friedman, co-host of the popular “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast. 7:30 p.m. $29-$39.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Glue Factory at Woodridge Library Rooftop: What better way to get in tune with the DIY musical spirit of the District than to listen to punk music on a library rooftop? This is your last chance to take in one of this summer’s best concert series: Wednesday’s headliner, Glue Factory, skews more toward a grunge, surf-rock sound but rips through with guitars simmering below the surface of bright two-person vocal harmonies. Come early because the roof can fit only 70 people. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Rumble in D.C.! at Woodrow Wilson Plaza: The plazas around City Hall often host musical performances, farmers markets and film screenings. But on Wednesday night, there will be fighters throwing punches and kicks to showcase the martial art of Muay Thai. The tourism board of Thailand is presenting a tournament of the nation’s art of self-defense alongside other activities including massages, Bangkok-style street food and plenty of other eats. 6 to 10 p.m. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Claire Evans: ‘Broad Band’ at Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: Works like the critically acclaimed series “Halt and Catch Fire” and the Academy Award-nominated “Hidden Figures” have put the spotlight on some of the foundational women at the forefront of computing. Writer and musician Claire L. Evans has written “Broad Band: The Untold Story of Women Who Made the Internet” and will discuss the book and the role of women in pioneering technology with Ellen Ullman, a former software engineer and author. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free but RSVP suggested due to limited seating.

Friday, Sept. 28

‘Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor’ at American Art Museum: This is the first major exhibition of works by Bill Traylor, an African American artist who depicted a segregated existence through simple yet compelling images. Born into slavery, Traylor began drawing and painting in his 80s, creating more than 1,000 works by the time he died in 1949. This exhibit highlights 155 pieces from his catalogue. Through March 17, 2019. Free.

Oktoberfest at Wunder Garten: The annual Oktoberfest celebration at this NoMa beer garden is a three-day affair with live music by the Die Drei band each afternoon and a mix of German and local seasonal beers. Special events include the Bavarian Olympics on Saturday (4 to 7 p.m.) with yodeling and stein-holding competitions and Sunday's “Dogtoberfest” with a costume contest and toy drive benefiting local animal shelters. Through Sunday. Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight, Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Free.

Blood Orange at the Lincoln Theatre: Prolific polymath Dev Hynes has collaborated with a diverse range of artists such as Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen and composer Philip Glass. Under the moniker Blood Orange, Hynes blends funk, R&B, hip-hop and rock with outspoken politics about queerness and other identities. His latest release, “Negro Swan,” dropped last month. 8 p.m. Sold out.

The National at Merriweather Post Pavilion: The National has always been a family affair. Brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner are the driving musical forces of the band, while brothers Scott and Bryan Devendorf round out the sound. Leading this group is the melancholic brooding of Matt Berninger. The National’s seventh studio album, 2017’s “Sleep Well Beast,” earned it a Grammy for best alternative music album. Also performing are Cat Power and Phoebe Bridgers. 7 p.m. $46-$76.

‘Bhoomi (Earth)’ at Kennedy Center Millennium Stage: The Bethesda-based South Indian troupe Kalanidhi Dance presents the premiere of “Bhoomi (Earth),” rooted in traditional dance and inspired by Hindu mythology. The program will include musical hymns based on ancient religious texts and explores mankind’s relationship to the earth. The production is part of a Kennedy Center initiative to commission works by local dance companies. Through Saturday. 6 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Jennifer Abella, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Savannah Stephens