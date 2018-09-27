

Friday, Sept. 28

‘Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor’ at American Art Museum: This is the first major exhibition of works by Bill Traylor, an African American artist who depicted a segregated existence through simple yet compelling images. Born into slavery, Traylor began drawing and painting in his 80s, creating more than 1,000 works by the time he died in 1949. This exhibit highlights 155 pieces from his catalogue. Through March 17, 2019. Free.

Oktoberfest at Wunder Garten: The annual Oktoberfest celebration at this NoMa beer garden is a three-day affair with live music by the Die Drei band each afternoon and a mix of German and local seasonal beers. Special events include the Bavarian Olympics on Saturday (4 to 7 p.m.) with yodeling and stein-holding competitions, and Sunday's “Dogtoberfest” with a costume contest and toy drive benefiting local animal shelters. Through Sunday. Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight, Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Free.

Blood Orange at the Lincoln Theatre: Trying to box in Dev Hynes is a fool’s errand. A musical omnivore, the British-born, New York-based musician has created upbeat pop punk as a member of Test Icicles; quirky Americana under the name Lightspeed Champion; and a fluid sort of free-form pop as Blood Orange. Hynes’s sophomore album, 2013’s “Cupid Deluxe,” was a colorful collection of danceable grooves, but recent times have called for more weighty expressions. 2016’s gorgeous “Freetown Sound” grappled with the experiences of marginalized people, and this year’s “Negro Swan,” a blend of mellowed soul and intricate bedroom pop, explores the mental health of black, brown and queer people. Hynes has emerged on the other side with a message of hope — a resounding belief that triumph will inevitably come. 8 p.m. Sold out.

The National at Merriweather Post Pavilion: The National has always been a family affair. Brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner are the driving musical forces of the band, while brothers Scott and Bryan Devendorf round out the sound. Leading this group is the melancholic brooding of Matt Berninger. The National’s seventh studio album, 2017’s “Sleep Well Beast,” earned it a Grammy for best alternative music album. Also performing are Cat Power and Phoebe Bridgers. 7 p.m. $46-$76.

‘Bhoomi (Earth)’ at Kennedy Center Millennium Stage: The Bethesda-based South Indian troupe Kalanidhi Dance presents the premiere of “Bhoomi (Earth),” rooted in traditional dance and inspired by Hindu mythology. The program will include musical hymns based on ancient religious texts and explores mankind’s relationship to the earth. The production is part of a Kennedy Center initiative to commission works by local dance companies. Through Saturday. 6 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Opera in the Outfield at Nationals Park: If you’re an opera buff, Opera in the Outfield is your chance to see the Washington National Opera perform “The Barber of Seville” at no charge, shown on the 4,500-square-foot scoreboard screen at Nationals Park. And if you’ve ever wanted to feel the center field grass under your feet, this is one of your only chances to. A limited number of first-come, first-serve tickets allow holders to spread out a blanket on the grass and enjoy the show. (Make sure you’re at the park before gates open at 5 p.m., and look for the booths handing out tickets near sections 141-143.) Once the outfield fills up, seats in the rest of the park will be available to all. The family-friendly event also includes a costume area with real opera costumes to try on, arts and crafts and the Bugs Bunny cartoon “Rabbit of Seville.” 7 p.m. Free.

Art All Night at eight neighborhoods from Minnesota Avenue NE to Tenleytown: This annual arts festival expands into two new neighborhoods this year, staging performances and exhibitions in Deanwood Heights and Minnesota Avenue in addition to the six areas in the District hosting events from more than 100 artists. The fun runs until 3 a.m. (not quite “all night,” but close enough), and there’s a good chance that anyone who rides the streetcar on H Street NE will catch a show: Saxophonists, cellists, poets and other musicians will perform inside every other streetcar that evening. Other highlights include a fashion presentation and marketplace with food trucks at New York Avenue and North Capitol Street NE, and dance performances and mixology at Tenleytown’s art collective space Femme Fatale D.C. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Free.

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival at Susan Campbell Park: At the tip of City Dock in Annapolis is the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial, which depicts the author of “Roots” reading and educating children on the spot where his enslaved ancestor arrived in America. This annual festival celebrates connections to Africa and the Caribbean with African dance performances; funk, jazz and gospel musicians; family activities; actors portraying historic figures such as Frederick Douglass; and food and craft vendors. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Make It Funky Wild Beer Festival at Denizens Brewing Company: Denizens Brewing’s annual Make It Funky fest isn’t for everyone: It’s a celebration of challenging, tongue-twisting sour ales, tart and fruity Belgian beers and acidic, winelike barrel-aged blends. But there’s definitely an audience for it: Last fall, hundreds of people came to the Silver Spring taproom and beer garden to sip their way through almost 100 beers. Expect even more this year, with breweries from Maine to Colorado showing off their funkiest flavors. 1 to 5 p.m. $60.

Den-Mate at Black Cat: Jules Hale would much rather transpose life’s left turns into melody than rehash them on some therapist’s couch. “You discover different parts of yourself that you aren’t actively trying to find,” the 24-year-old Virginia native says of her song-crafting. “You’re testing yourself, and that’s better than spending $300 an hour to talk to someone.” “Loceke” — the gossamer new album that Hale has made under her nom-du-rock, Den-Mate — feels like a dreamy form of self-help, with an emphasis on the self. She plays just about every instrument on the recording, and she says that minding every last detail of these shimmering songs is what allows them to feel transportative. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Crystal City Oktoberfest at the Lot at 220 20th St. S.: When Capitol City Brewing Company closed its Arlington brewery in March, it almost meant the end of the road for the Mid-Atlantic Oktoberfest, the 17-year tradition that brought craft beers and oompah music to the streets of Shirlington. The Crystal City Business Improvement District has picked up the torch, however, and is launching its own version, promising more than 100 beers from Germany and America, food trucks, and a mix of traditional music and cover bands. Tickets include samples of 10 beers. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $30-$50.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Christina Aguilera at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: Christina Aguilera has a once-in-a-generation kind of voice. It was evident in the early ’90s when she joined the cast of “The Mickey Mouse Club,” but it was undeniable when “Reflection,” a power ballad from the Disney film “Mulan,” burst onto Billboard’s adult contemporary charts in 1998. Aguilera was just shy of 18, but her voice was years beyond its time. Strong enough to lift even the heaviest hearts, it has carried her over two decades and eight albums, including June’s extravagant “Liberation.” As that title suggests, Aguilera, free of pop star expectations, has created a work capable of displaying a creative evolution without sacrificing the qualities fans have come to love — soaring vocals set to a mix of introspective slow-burners and radio-ready jams. Even if her Hot 100 days are behind her, once a diva, always a diva. 8 p.m. $250-$295.

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz at Union Stage: Those who may not immediately recognize Chris Dave’s name will probably be surprised at just how familiar they are with his work. The drummer and Houston native has lent his sticks to Adele’s acclaimed “21,” D’Angelo’s “Black Messiah” and Justin Bieber’s “Purpose,” among other eclectic releases. After a career playing behind the scenes, Dave has finally recorded an album of his own — “Chris Dave and the Drumhedz” — an amalgamation of all the roads he has traveled: nostalgia-inducing soul, old school hip-hop and super smooth funk. After 25 years, it’s officially time, as James Brown would say, to “give the drummer some.” 8 p.m. $20-$25.

