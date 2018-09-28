

Alan Shearer (Premier League/NBC Sports)

NBC Sports is pulling out all the stops for Saturday’s “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Fest on Capitol Hill: In addition to watching a live broadcast of the popular weekend highlights show, fans can meet former Premier League stars Alan Shearer and Paulo Ferreira; pal around with the Arsenal, Brighton and Leicester City mascots; and take a photo with the Premier League trophy.

A mini-soccer pitch will be set up for kicking a ball around, and virtual-reality headsets will provide an inside-the-stadium experience. Fans can also watch their favorite team’s game with free food and drinks, have their favorite player’s name printed free on their jersey, and maybe go home with some official team swag.

Free tickets for the gathering at the Capitol View (444 North Capitol St. NW) were claimed online a few weeks ago, but a number of passes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis on Saturday, beginning at 6:30 a.m. However, NBC Sports Vice President of Communications Dan Masonson explained in an email, you might not need to show up before dawn if you want to get in — while organizers expect the crowd to hit capacity, they don't expect it to stay there.

The matches for teams with the biggest followings are staggered throughout the day — Manchester United plays at 7:30 a.m.; Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham all have 10 a.m. kickoffs; Chelsea and Liverpool face off at 12:30 p.m. — and Masonson said that admission will be determined by crowd flow, “meaning that as fans leave, typically after their team plays, other fans are given entry.”

While you don’t want to show up 15 minutes before your team takes the field, it still might be worth trying to get on camera with Rebecca Lowe and company. And if you don’t get in, there are pubs not too far away.

