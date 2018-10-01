

The Washington Capitals are hosting an outdoor viewing party for Wednesday's season opener. (Andre Chung for The Washington Post)

Monday, Oct. 1

World Architecture Day at National Building Museum and Hirshhorn: It seems like there’s a commemorative day for most everything these days. But take the opportunity of World Architecture Day to check out two of Washington’s most interesting buildings: The Hirshhorn and the National Building Museum will host programming that includes story time in the morning for younger guests and guided, behind-the scenes tours of each museum throughout the day for visitors of all ages. National Building Museum: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., $7-$10; Hirshhorn: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Free.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Flash of the Spirit Festival at various D.C. venues: It’s all about that search for the extraordinary and the ephemeral for Jim Thomson, who runs the D.C. booking agency Multiflora Productions, vinyl label Electric Cowbell Records and the Flash of the Spirit Worldwide Sound Festival. The festival is a month-long celebration of global music, featuring performers from around the world. The festival promises folk music from China (Zhou Family Band) and Ukraine (Kurbasy); guitar from Mali (Mamadou Kelly); 14th-century Sufi music (Falsa); ancestral music from Colombia (La Marvela) and Cuba (Septeto Santiaguero); and the classical music of Aleppo (Takht Al-Nagham), the city ravaged by the Syrian civil war, to name just a few. Through Oct. 31. Prices vary.

[Flash of the Spirit festival hopes you give world music a chance]

D.C. Palestinian Film and Arts Festival at various area venues: This festival, now in its eighth year, blends film, music, visual art and even stand-up comedy, promoting the work of Palestinian artists. The art on display does not always speak to the ongoing geopolitical struggle, but rather shines a light on the stories of Palestinian natives and the diaspora. This year’s theme, “Threads of Resilience,” will feature 13 films alongside visual arts highlighted by an introductory embroidery workshop. Through Sunday. Prices and times vary.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Capitals outdoor viewing party outside Capital One Arena: The Washington Capitals begin their defense of the Stanley Cup when they host the Boston Bruins to open the season. Tickets for the game are sold out — and selling on the secondary market for $120 or more — but fans who came out en masse during the Caps' historic title run will be able to relive the experience of watching the game outside the arena as it projects on the screen above the McDonald’s. The team will host a “Rock The Red Carpet Event” on F Street at 4:45 p.m. that’s open to the public, and the team will raise its Stanley Cup banner to the rafters at 7 p.m. Both the banner-raising and the game will be shown on the video board on G Street NW. Game begins at 7:30 p.m. Free.

Khruangbin at The Anthem: Houston-based trio Khruangbin, a transliteration of the Thai word for “airplane,” can be hard to pin down to a genre. There’s the umbrella term “world music,” as the group is heavily influenced by Thai funk music, as well as Caribbean, Indian and Middle Eastern sounds. Astute ears can also hear surf rock, classic rock and hip-hop permeating the group’s 2018 record, “Con Todo El Mundo.” Talking about the band’s sound, bassist Laura Lee told music blog Passion of the Weiss, “I used to describe our vibe as a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack.” The band opens for soul singer Leon Bridges. 8 p.m. $55-$75.

‘Sleepy Hollow’ at Synetic Theater: Synetic Theater is known for its gothic and theatrically physical style. The company kicks off its season with Washington Irving’s classic story about a Headless Horseman in a spooky town. The production is recommended for age 13 and older. Through Nov. 4. $10-$60.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Glenstone reopens: The serene contemporary art museum and nature preserve in Potomac finally opens its Pavilions expansion, adding an additional 50,000 square feet of exhibition space surrounding a water garden. Visitors will be able to relax at two new cafes after exploring the Louise Bourgeois exhibit and the surrounding grounds, filled with outdoor sculptures by the likes of Jeff Koons and Ellsworth Kelly. Attendance will be limited to about 400 people a day, so snag a reservation in advance. Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free; reservations strongly suggested.

[Glenstone: See inside (and outside) D.C.'s newest museum experience]

Spooky Movie International Horror Film Festival at AFI Silver: Many theaters pad their schedules with “Halloween,” “Night of the Living Dead” and well-worn Bela Lugosi movies throughout October. The AFI Silver’s annual Spooky Movie film festival, on the other hand, presents scary and eerie new films from around the globe that you haven’t seen 100 times already. Opening night features a screening of “Phantasm: Remastered” and a Q&A with its filmmaker, Don Coscarelli, also known as the man behind “The Beastmaster” and “John Dies at the End.” Through Sunday. $15 per film; $80 festival pass.

Zadie Smith in conversation at Arlington Central Library: One of the most acclaimed literary voices of the 21st century comes to the area for a chat about what’s going on in the world. The author of “White Teeth” will discuss her book of essays “Feel Free,” released in January. Smith writes in that collection about topics ranging from social networking to libraries and the failure to address global warming. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.

Friday, Oct. 5

Vikings at the Wharf: Centuries before Christopher Columbus was born, Viking warriors sailed across the ocean, eventually reaching and establishing a settlement in Newfoundland, Canada. In 2010, researchers began building a Viking great ship capable of replicating the voyage. The result is the Draken Harald Harfagre, which stretches 115 feet from its carved dragon head to its stern. Get a firsthand look at the ship during its 11-day stay at the Wharf, where it will be open for daily tours, and then visit “Draken Village,” which includes an exhibit about the ship, lectures, a documentary screening, whiskey tastings and other events. Horned helmets are optional. Open daily. Tours $12 adults, $6 children ages 5 to 15, free for children 4 and younger.

[14 things to do around D.C. in October, from Stanley Cup corn mazes to the area’s best beer festival]

All Things Go: Classic Conversations at Eaton Hotel: While the music portion of the annual All Things Go festival starts Saturday, Friday brings panel discussions on a key theme of this year’s event: promoting innovative women. Artists Maggie Rogers and Lizzy Plapinger (who performs under the moniker LPX), who co-curated the first night's all-female lineup, will take part in a discussion along with female journalists and music industry representatives about women in music. A second session will focus on female entrepreneurship and features Tamika D. Mallory, co-president of the Women’s March, and Rose Previte, the owner of Compass Rose and Maydan. 5 to 8 p.m. Free with RSVP.

‘House’ at Suns Cinema: It's hard to explain to what to expect if you go see this surreal 1977 Japanese horror comedy. But there are few better ways to start the spooky slate of films for October in local theaters than this cult classic. The film follows the story of a group of seven girls who travel to one member’s ailing relative’s country home which they learn is possessed by supernatural spirits and objects with a taste for flesh. 8 p.m. $8.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Winyan Soo Hoo