

In 2016, Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick discussed a plan to improve the school’s financial standing. This week, the university revealed that six workers had been fired followed an investigation into misappropriation of financial aid. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

A large group of Howard University students occupied the school’s administration building Thursday afternoon, some sitting on the ground, their backpacks on the floor. A banner that read “Student Power” hung by elevators, and music played, sometimes prompting a raucous, impromptu dance party.

“Today, the goal was to take over and occupy the A building, to have leverage over the university,” said Llewellyn Robinson, 20, a Howard junior who was with the student group HU Resist. “And we’re successful in doing that obviously. We’re here.”

Robinson said a list of demands was released days earlier. Robinson said the group planned to stay in the building until the demands were met.

“The whole goal here is student power,” he said. “We need power over our university.”

Earlier, Howard’s president promised “swift action” against those entangled in a financial aid scandal, which has prompted an investigation at the school and led to the firing of six employees.

“My team is currently working with outside experts to assist us in exploring all options to recoup the funds,” the school’s president, Wayne A.I. Frederick, said in a message to students. “I feel strongly that any dollar that is taken away from a deserving student due to malfeasance or fraud is unacceptable. We will continue to take swift action against any individuals involved in this wrongdoing.”

Howard officials disclosed the scandal this week, but by Thursday morning had not said how much money was involved. An email sent Thursday to school spokeswoman Alonda Thomas, seeking an estimated figure, was not immediately returned.

Posts on social media Thursday revealed students’ plan to gather in the school’s administration building.

The A Building has been TAKEN OVER! Students, come through! This is what Student Power look like! #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/cA8MkyrcZ8 — #HUResist (@HUResist) March 29, 2018

In a previous statement, Frederick said an investigation revealed that from 2007 to 2016, some university employees received tuition benefits to cover the cost of taking classes, and also got university grants. The combination of those funds was more than the cost of attendance, which meant some people got “inappropriate refunds,” the statement said.

Frederick has said he learned in December 2016 that financial aid money might have been misappropriated, a revelation that triggered an internal investigation. An outside auditor was brought in, and Frederick said he received the audit results in May 2017.

Six employees were later fired for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties,” Frederick said in his previous statement. That statement indicated Howard would refer the issue for criminal prosecution, if appropriate. A D.C. police spokeswoman said Thursday the agency had not been contacted about the allegations.

While there are no definitive data on financial aid fraud involving university dollars, the Education Department’s inspector general routinely investigates school officials accused of misappropriating federal aid.

In the last three years, the inspector general’s office has been involved in nearly 40 cases of colleges and college officials misusing student aid funds. Some of those cases have resulted in criminal prosecution, while others have been settled out or court or are ongoing. Some involve employees at for-profit colleges, while others involve staff at institutions such as Baruch College in New York and Suffolk University in Boston.

The university said the misappropriated grant money was not from the federal government, nor was it money that donors had designated for grants.

News of the investigation and subsequent terminations came the same week that an anonymous item was posted to the online blogging platform Medium, which alleged an “office-wide scandal” involving officials in the university’s financial aid department. The Medium post was later no longer available online.

It also emerged during the same month that Frederick came under fire for criticizing a student’s “tone and tenor” when she expressed concern about whether she would get housing. The student posted her exchange with the university’s president to Twitter, where it garnered attention.

In his message to students, Frederick said learning about mishandled funds at Howard could be “difficult to process.” He acknowledged that some students might feel the university had failed to communicate sufficiently when it did not disclose the existence of the investigation sooner.

“The goal established at the onset of this investigation was to conduct it in a confidential manner that ensured a thorough examination of the issues without jeopardizing the integrity of the findings,” he said. “However, that does not mitigate the sense of mistrust that many students and members of our community feel right now. We understand that and we hear you.”

Frederick said he met with student leaders to discuss the situation and answer questions.

“I heard their concerns firsthand,” he said in the statement. “It was a productive session and I look forward to having more engagement with them on critical issues as we move the university forward.”

We were told by Admin that they are “looking into avenues to rectify this situation for students.” The details of their plan have yet to be fleshed out. https://t.co/ffmaRFNKKq — HUSA (@HUSAssociation) March 29, 2018

Jade Agudosi, president of the Howard University Student Association, said student leaders were left “a little bit unsatisfied” with the response they received, though Frederick did provide some details of the investigation.

“Some things just didn’t add up for us,” she said. “More specifically, the timeline.”

Agudosi said she saw transparency issues with the way Howard handled the matter, something that was discussed at the meeting. Student leaders are aware of Howard’s legacy, she said, but a lack of transparency suggested the university prioritized its brand over its students.

“And that’s something I can never get behind,” she said.