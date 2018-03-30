

Howard University’s president on Friday sought to assure students that he understood their concerns about the school, as a financial aid scandal simmered on the campus and demonstrators occupied the university’s administration building.

“Howard University has birthed generations of student activists and we will always continue in that spirit, for it is through raising the united voices of our students that Howard scholars have historically created a reverberating impact across the nation and the world,” Howard’s president, Wayne A. I. Frederick, said in a message posted online. “I am listening to you, and I am challenging my team to make the changes you are expressing a dire need to see.”

In his statement, Frederick addressed matters that stretched beyond the funding scandal, which the university disclosed earlier this week. He provided information about campus sexual assault and mental health counseling, campus police and gentrification.

“I want you to know that I hear you, and my team and I are committed to being responsive to your needs,” he wrote, later adding that he would like to “further increase the engagement” with a larger part of Howard’s student body.

The statement from Frederick came as students at the historically black university in Northwest Washington rallied for changes on campus. On Thursday, more than 100 students occupied the university’s administration building, gathering for a demonstration that stretched through the night.

On Friday morning, students sat in chairs, looking out the glass doors of the building. Signs posted on a door indicated that only students were allowed to enter, and people approaching the building had their student ID checked.

Nine demands were handwritten onto poster board and lined the front of the building. Among other requests, they called for fair housing for students, an end to “unsubstantiated” tuition hikes and for the university to address “rape culture” on the campus.

Overnight, members of the student group HU Resist occupied three floors of the building. Air mattresses were spread across the floor inside the lobby. On an upper floor, students lined the carpeted hallways, like an overnight study hall. Some huddled with laptops connected with power strips. Other students studied hand-scribbled math equations in their notebooks.

Students buzzed around the floors like a makeshift dormitory, as outside groups provided food and sleeping mats, and legal observers stood by.

The demonstration had started earlier Thursday. That afternoon, a large group of students lingered in the building. Backpacks lined the floor, a banner that read “Student Power” hung by elevators, and music played, sometimes prompting a raucous, impromptu dance party.

Llewellyn Robinson, a Howard junior who is with HU Resist, said a list of demands was released days earlier, and the group planned to stay in the building until those demands were met.

“Today, the goal was to take over and occupy the A building, to have leverage over the university,” Robinson said. “And we’re successful in doing that obviously.”

Jason Ajiake, a junior at Howard who is also with HU Resist, noted the university’s history of campus demonstrations, and said Thursday’s protest reflected an array of concerns, not just the financial aid scandal.

Howard University wrote on Twitter that its campus was open and operating Friday.

“All classes will be held as scheduled,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier in the week, officials at Howard disclosed a funding scandal that had triggered an investigation and led to the firing of six employees.

An investigation revealed that from 2007 to 2016, some employees who received tuition benefits to cover the cost of taking classes were also receiving university grants. That double dipping exceeded the actual cost of attendance, signaling that the workers appeared to be embezzling.

Frederick has said he learned in December 2016 that financial aid money might have been misappropriated. An outside auditor was brought in, and Frederick said he received audit results in May 2017.

Six employees were later fired for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties,” Frederick said. At the time, his statement indicated that the university would refer the issue for criminal prosecution, if appropriate.

It remains unclear exactly how much money was involved in the matter. Howard officials have not revealed the total figure.

News of the investigation and terminations came the same week that an anonymous item was posted to the online blogging platform Medium, which alleged an “office-wide scandal” involving the university’s financial aid department. Later, the Medium post was no longer available online.

The scandal and demonstrations were the latest developments in a rocky month for Frederick at Howard. In early March, Frederick came under fire for criticizing a student’s “tone and tenor” when she expressed concern about whether she would get housing. The student posted her exchange with the university’s president to Twitter, where it garnered attention.

