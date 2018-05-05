

White nationalists carried torches at the University of Virginia in August. The school is imposing rules for individuals and groups unaffiliated with the school who wish to speak on campus. (Evelyn Hockstein For The Washington Post)

The University of Virginia has announced rules for people unaffiliated with the school who want to reserve space to give speeches or hand out information — an action that comes nine months after a rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville turned violent.

“The University of Virginia is committed to the Constitutional principle of free speech and to the safety and security of every member of this community,” Teresa Sullivan, the university’s president, wrote in announcing the requirements to the campus community Friday. “The university has issued a revised policy regarding the time, place, and manner of expressive activity by unaffiliated persons meeting outdoors. The policy requires unaffiliated persons to make reservations to engage in expressive activity in certain designated locations, on certain days and during certain hours, on outdoor university property.”

In August, that commitment to free speech and safety was tested when white supremacists staged a night march through the campus, carrying torches, chanting and shouting slurs. Two U-Va. alumni, Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, were prominent organizers of the march. The following day, a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville organized by Kessler became violent.

In April, the university banned Kessler from its campus and facilities. U-Va. officials said they had received reports from students that Kessler had threatened them. Some students and others had protested Kessler’s presence at the law library with signs accusing him of causing bloodshed.

This past school year, several public universities — trying to balance free speech and safety concerns — grappled with whether to allow Spencer to speak on campus.

U-Va.’s policy, which went into effect Friday, requires people unaffiliated with the university to make reservations at least a week — and not more than four weeks — before they wish to engage in “expressive activities” on campus. The university’s definition of “unaffiliated” people includes alumni.

The university designated nine areas where groups of people could gather for two hours. Such individuals or groups are prohibited from carrying weapons, blocking traffic and impeding university operations.