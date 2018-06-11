

The Education Department announced Monday that it was launching an investigation into the University of Southern California’s handling of sexual harassment claims. (David McNew/Getty Images)

The U.S. Education Department is launching an investigation into the University of Southern California’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against a former gynecologist at the school’s student health clinic — and why complaints were not disclosed earlier.

Last month, the Los Angeles Times reported that the private research university had let gynecologist George Tyndall continue treating students despite complaints about his behavior. In the days after the story ran, hundreds of women came forward to report misconduct by Tyndall, who had been a physician there for more than 30 years. Many lawsuits were quickly filed claiming Tyndall sexually abused patients and that the university did not act on complaints. A spokesman for Manly, Stewart & Finaldi said that the firm has filed 20 lawsuits and that more will be forthcoming. The firm is representing more than 100 women.

Outrage over the allegations against the doctor, along with two previous scandals and the way the university’s leadership handled them, led to the announcement last month that USC President C.L. Max Nikias would step down.

On Monday, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights signaled its concern. It announced it would evaluate the university’s response to reports of sexual harassment that were not fully investigated by the university until years later. The department said the university did not disclose those complaints about medical exams during an earlier investigation.

“Every student on every campus should have a safe learning environment,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement, “and I expect all education institutions under the department’s jurisdiction to take seriously their responsibilities under Title IX. Attempts to obfuscate or hide Title IX violations from the department will not be tolerated, and I am calling on USC to cooperate fully and completely with this investigation.”

Title IX is the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding.

Rick Caruso, chairman of the USC Board of Trustees, said in a statement, “We welcome the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation and the university will fully cooperate with their inquiry.”

Frederick J. Ryan Jr., publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post, is a member of the USC board.

USC is being monitored by the department following a separate investigation into its handling of sexual harassment and violence complaints between 2010 and 2015, according to the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, also known as OCR. The university was expected to provide all reports and complaints against staff and faculty during the 2010 to 2013 academic years.

“However, at no time during the investigation or negotiations did USC provide OCR with any information regarding reports or complaints allegedly received against Dr. Tyndall. Based on these new compliance issues raised by the information disclosed by USC in public statements and through recent media reports, OCR is opening a new directed investigation,” the department announced.

John Manly, an attorney for the alleged victims, has said his clients reported abuse by Tyndall over a 27-year period and compared the case to that of Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University doctor who molested hundreds of girls and women under the guise of treating them. Manly was the lead attorney in a $500 million settlement reached with Michigan State last month.

Tyndall could not be reached for comment. In an interview last month with the Los Angeles Times, he defended his exams as thorough and medically appropriate.

According to USC officials, Tyndall was placed on administrative leave in 2016 and reached a separation agreement in 2017.