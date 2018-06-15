

Children played at a volleyball skills clinic in Botswana organized in May by Howard University’s women’s volleyball team, which traveled to that nation and Zimbabwe. (Howard University Athletic Department)

Courtney Dalton can remember that first volleyball training clinic in Africa so clearly. She can recall the way the children who took part reacted to Howard University’s volleyball team. They wanted hugs. They wanted pictures. They were so loving.

“I promise,” Dalton said, “I will never forget this.”

Dalton, 21, is a member of Howard’s volleyball team. In May, the rising senior and other team members traveled to Botswana and Zimbabwe, where they held training sessions, including the one Dalton now holds dear.

The trip was meaningful for the team, in many ways. It was an opportunity to forge connections, such as what Dalton experienced. Or it was an inaugural trip abroad, which was the case for another player. Or, for Howard’s coach, it was the realization of an idea he had long kicked around for his squad.

The NCAA allows trips such as these, said Howard coach Shaun Kupferberg, but most colleges and universities don’t normally head to Africa, opting instead to visit Europe or South America. But Kupferberg thought this would be a good opportunity for Howard, a historically black university. It was a chance to represent the university, he said, and would mean players could get a better “on-the-ground feel for what Africa truly is.”

“As we got there and got more involved, you really saw the importance of that — of how similar we really are as cultures,” he said.



The Howard University group visited Mokolodi Nature Reserve in Botswana. (Howard University Athletic Department)

On this trip, the delegation from Howard taught schoolchildren basic volleyball skills. The group went on safari. They stopped by an embassy. Teammates got to know each other better. They grew to understand the wider world.

Kupferberg had been thinking about a trip like this for years. Howard’s athletic director, Kery Davis, threw his support behind it, and then it took off, Kupferberg said.

“It was so expensive. And we don’t have the unending budget that some of the bigger programs have,” he said. “So [Davis] got behind it and really pushed it forward and that’s what made it happen.”

Brittany Bell Surratt, an athletic department spokeswoman, put the cost of the trip at about $80,000, and said it was paid for through fundraising. The trip was not only a first for Howard volleyball — it was the first time any Howard team had visited Africa, she said in an email.

Most of Howard’s players would go to Europe at some point, Kupferberg figured, or they would find a way to visit South America. But this was a place that a lot of Howard’s players felt connected to, Kupferberg said, and he wanted them to have this opportunity.

“After college, things get busy. Life gets busy. Who knows when you’re going to get the chance to go to Africa?” Kupferberg said.

The team traveled to the Mokolodi Nature Reserve in Botswana, and the U.S. Embassy in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. In Zimbabwe, there was a stop at the Bally Vaughan Game Park. They spent several days each in Botswana and Zimbabwe, where they visited schools to hold training sessions.

“They were so excited to learn the different positions,” said Howard player Indira Dandridge, 19, a rising sophomore. “I always had fun with the clinics, because we got to experience it, and connect with the people and connect with the children.”

Kupferberg recalled a session, held in a middle school, where the students wanted to talk, more than play. There was a lot of “knowledge exchange,” he said. Some coaches and players worked with clinic participants. But some kids weren’t all that interested in volleyball. So members of Howard’s group would sit with them and just talk.

“Just get to know more about each other,” he said. “Both [players and students] have a lot of questions and they’d talk about local customs, and what it was like and what their goals were, and what they wanted to do after school, and what their normal day was like, and they had the same questions for us.”

Howard’s players were happy to chat, said Kupferberg, who noticed that some team members grew more interested in talking than in coaching during training sessions.

“We’d have these hour-and-a-half sessions, and the problem was our schedule would always get thrown off, because they’d want another hour to sit on the side and talk,” he said. “It would be like dragging them out of there. It was exciting for both sides.”

Dalton, the rising senior, recalled how excited kids were to take selfies when they met the team. Tamia Dockery, a 21-year-old team captain, remembered how motivated the children were, something that would become especially clear after a training session wrapped.

“I remember meeting this one girl, who was about 12 or 13 years old,” Dockery said. “She already knew she wanted to go to either Howard or Oxford in the future.”

Dockery, a rising senior at Howard, said she hoped the trip inspired other historically black colleges and universities to do the same.

“To experience the different perspective of just being out of the country and being around your culture is huge. It’s what we’re all learning, especially at” historically black colleges and universities, she said. “After people have seen us do it, it should make other schools want to do it.”

