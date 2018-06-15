

The U.S. Naval Academy is challenging companies’ use of a logo that the academy says resembles its crest. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The U.S. Naval Academy is objecting to a new logo from a collaboration between Nike and a Los Angeles sportswear line, saying the similarities between the logo and the academy’s historical seal are “undeniable” and a trademark infringement.

“The Naval Academy crest represents honor, integrity and leadership,” a Naval Academy spokeswoman said in a statement issued Friday, “and is emblematic of our students and more than 80,000 alumni who serve and have served our country, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice in its defense.

“It is difficult to understand why anyone would modify and use our symbol without permission for marketing and profit motives,” the statement said.

A spokesman for Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. ‪The Undefeated brand could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.



President Trump delivered the commencement speech to the graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy in May. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The similarity between the crest and the logo, which Undefeated tweeted out this week, were noted by the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., and by some on social media.

On Facebook, many responded angrily to the logo, pasting images of the Naval Academy’s coat of arms and writing comments such as, “Just plain wrong” and “ripoff.”

Stolen valor pic.twitter.com/9bdoYqv7Rc — Kevin S Whisman (@TKORuns) June 12, 2018

‪The Nike x Undefeated line, which launches for sale Sunday, includes a logo flanked by two columns, with a hand grasping a trophy on the top and flags unfurling around the edges with words including, “RESPECT ALL,” “FEAR NONE” and “LOS ANGELES.” At the center is the Undefeated logo, and on the trophy is the Nike swoosh.

The Naval Academy crest, adopted in 1899, has a logo that is flanked by two columns, with a hand grasping a trident on the top, and flags unfurling around the edges with words including “NAVAL” and “ACADEMY” and a motto in Latin that means “From knowledge, sea power.”

The seal is carved in stone and etched in bronze on the Annapolis campus and, according to the academy’s website, “can be found on the Naval Academy flag, in a stained glass window in the chapel, on every class ring since 1906, on doorknobs, belt buckles, cuff links, T-shirts, blazer patches, coffee cups and numerous other ceramic, paper objects and clothing. Even the paper milk cartons used in the midshipmen’s wardroom bear the emblem.”

The similarities between the Nike/Undefeated logo and the Naval Academy crest are “undeniable,” the academy spokeswoman said, and the school believes the logo is an infringement under trademark law.

“The Naval Academy is working with Navy leadership to order Nike/UNDEFEATED to cease and desist their use of the logo,” the statement said.