

Sidwell Friends School as seen in this 2012 file photo in Washington. (Mary F. Calvert/for The Washington Post)

Seven prominent private schools in the D.C. area announced Monday they plan to eliminate Advanced Placement classes within the next four years, asserting in an unusual joint statement that the program has “diminished utility,” is not necessary for college-bound students and puts too much emphasis on speedy assimilation of course material and memorization.

The schools dropping AP are Sidwell Friends, Georgetown Day, National Cathedral and St. Albans in the District of Columbia; Landon and Holton-Arms in Bethesda, Md.; and Potomac in McLean, Va. Maret School in the District, which has never offered AP classes, also joined in the anti-AP statement.

“Collectively, we believe a curriculum oriented toward collaborative, experiential and interdisciplinary learning will not only better prepare our students for college and their professional futures, but also result in more engaging programs for both students and faculty,” the schools said. “We expect this approach will appeal to students’ innate curiosity, increase their motivation and fuel their love of learning.”

The statement represented a notable rebuke for one of the fastest-growing and most influential programs in American high schools.

Begun in the 1950s, AP aims to provide high school students with experience in college-level coursework. There are 38 AP courses in subjects from art history to world history, including four in physics. The AP test scale of 1 to 5 is known to students across America. Those who score a 3 or better often qualify for college credit and advanced standing in a given subject when they go to college. Some colleges restrict credits to those who score 4 or 5, and some don’t award credits.

The scores are instantly recognizable among college counselors and admission officers. Many colleges depend on the AP designation on a transcript to help them evaluate how hard students push themselves. If a school offers several AP classes, colleges typically take note of how many of them that applicants choose to take as a sign of the rigor of their schedules.

Nearly 1.4 million students worldwide in the high school Class of 2017 took at least one AP test. Many took several.

The College Board, a nonprofit organization that oversees AP, defended the program.

“Over the past decade, the students at just these D.C.-area independent schools have earned more than 39,000 credit hours at the colleges to which they sent their AP scores,” the College Board said. “That equates to nearly $59 million in tuition savings at highly selective colleges, not to mention the head-start these students received in their majors – particularly in [science, technology, engineering and math] disciplines. At a time when the placement, credit and admission benefits of AP have never been greater, it’s surprising that these schools would choose to deny their students these advantages.”

Researchers have found evidence that students who took AP in high school earn higher grades in college and are more likely to earn a college degree within four years. Public schools in the Washington area are known for their high level of AP participation. Many also offer the International Baccalaureate program, another way to obtain college credit.

The private schools said that over the years, many of their students had felt “compelled to take AP courses in the mistaken belief that failing to do so may hurt their college prospects.”

But they said the proliferation of AP has made the transcript designation “less noteworthy” to college admissions officers. Before dropping AP, the schools surveyed nearly 150 colleges and universities about the potential impact. They said admission officers assured them the change would not hurt the chances of their students.

“Moving away from AP courses,” the schools said, “will allow us to offer a wider variety of courses that are more rigorous and enriching, provide opportunities for authentic engagement with the world and demonstrate respect for students’ intellectual curiosity and interests.”

Russell Shaw, head of school at Georgetown Day, said Monday that his school offered 13 AP courses in the just-finished academic year. Among them were courses in biology, physics, calculus, statistics and psychology. He said the school will phase out those courses over the next four years to avoid causing any disruption for families who had enrolled with the expectation that AP would be available. In their place will come more in-depth offerings, he said, such as a popular neuroscience course taught jointly by science and history teachers.

Shaw said “many elements” of the AP curriculum are excellent. But he said that Georgetown Day has found that the program constrains the school schedule and inhibits the development of interdisciplinary courses. Shaw also noted that students will remain free to take AP tests regardless of whether they take AP courses. He cited English classes as an example. “We do not offer an AP English course here,” he said, “and many of our students have taken the AP English test and done well.”