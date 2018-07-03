

Dean Malissa portrays George Washington during a Fourth of July celebration last year at Mount Vernon in Virginia. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Can we celebrate America’s birthday in the era of President Trump?

His supporters sure can. But my liberal friends fret about the Fourth of July, declaring they will forgo fireworks — if not hot dogs — to demonstrate their anger at the administration.

As someone who has taught American protest to college students for years, I believe this view is profoundly wrong. In fact, outrages call us even more powerfully to reexamine America’s long history of protest.

The Declaration of Independence, passed on the second of July 1776 but announced to the public on the fourth, is not just the founding document of the nation, but the cornerstone of an American tradition of dissent.

America has had violent, oppressive and racist voices throughout its history. But it has also had rebels, visionaries, scolds and crusaders eager to challenge every injustice. I know the comfort they can bring: They show us that others faced a bleak political landscape but worked for a better future.

On a day dedicated to America, we can choose what version of it we celebrate.



Crowds gather at the Washington Monument for Fourth of July fireworks last year. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

I started studying American protest literature in 2005 as a teaching assistant for a class at Harvard University. “American Protest Literature: From Tom Paine to Tupac” changed my career, and so my life.



Beth Johnston. (Courtesy of Beth Johnston)

As the students and I discussed the reading, we saw that America’s meaning has always been up for debate. Over the next decade, I got a job as a writing professor, but I kept teaching protest. And I started each semester with the Declaration, because it has inspired people around the world, American dissidents included.

The best part of teaching the Declaration was waking students up to a document they thought they knew.

In high school, my students had skipped over Thomas Jefferson’s grievances against King George, but I asked them to pay attention. I pointed out Jefferson’s strong verbs: The king had “plundered our seas, ravaged our coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.”

We talked about Jefferson’s sparing use of adverbs, only seven in the whole document, which made it all the more powerful when he used one in insisting that America’s ties to Britain were “totally dissolved.”

The most important lesson was about audience. In the summer of 1776, the Declaration was read aloud all over the colonies, and I showed my students how citizens in each state could have nodded along to the list of outrages precisely because Jefferson left out places and dates.



A copy of the Declaration of Independence. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

A few weeks later, we would tackle Frederick Douglass’s 1852 speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

If you have doubts about Independence Day, there’s no better text to assign yourself.

Douglass starts off ostensibly praising the Declaration: “The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”

But halfway through, his argument takes a devastating turn: The day is for his audience, he says, not for him.

Douglass interrogates his listeners, demanding how they expect him to rejoice when slaves are in chains. His brilliant approach gets the Declaration — and his listeners — on his side.

“Would you have me argue that man is entitled to liberty?” he asks. “That he is the rightful owner of his own body? You have already declared it!” Better than anyone, Douglass shows how to take what you can from the American tradition and shake the rest, hard, until the inconsistencies break it.



Frederick Douglass. (AP)

Borrowing from the Declaration was a powerful technique, one that Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. used to great effect, too.

But protest authors had many other strategies. They demanded their readers put themselves into the shoes of the disadvantaged.

In “Life in the Iron Mills,” Rebecca Harding Davis’s anonymous narrator exhorts her readers to identify with industrial workers she describes: “I want you to hide your disgust, take no heed to your clean clothes, and come right down with me, — here, into the thickest of the fog and mud and foul effluvia.”

They pose scathing questions.

Why, asks Henry David Thoreau in “Civil Disobedience,” does the government always make things worse? “Why does it always crucify Christ, and excommunicate Copernicus and Luther, and pronounce Washington and Franklin rebels?”

They invite readers into their confidence, like James Baldwin, who wrote “The Fire Next Time” as a letter to his nephew: “I keep seeing your face, which is also the face of your father and my brother.”

They rage at us, they prompt our anger in return, they conjure tears — but however they do it, they make us see our nation in a new way.

On Wednesday, you can return to the Declaration of Independence if it resonates. But if you are disappointed with the current moment, I urge you to devote an hour or three to some part of the radical American tradition.

If you despair about economic inequality, you can turn to Eugene Debs, who put forth a common-sense argument for socialism in a statement to the court that convicted him of sedition.

If you need a map for conserving the planet, you can consider Wendell Berry’s paradoxical poem, “Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front.”

And if the Supreme Court has disappointed you, Frederick Douglass will buoy you up in his speech denouncing Dred Scott.

These works and others remind us that, as Jefferson said, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of our rights, it is our right, it is our duty, to alter or abolish it.

Beth Johnston trained as a lawyer before earning an MFA in creative nonfiction writing. She has taught at Harvard University, Boston University, the University of Maryland and George Washington University.