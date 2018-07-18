

American University’s campus was locked down Wednesday after reports of an armed intruder. (Evy Mages for The Washington Post)

American University locked down its campus Wednesday after a report of an armed person nearby, a decision made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a school spokesman

“Reports of armed intruder near campus,” the university’s police department wrote on Twitter. “Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding.”

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a man was seen in the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue NW, university spokesman Mark Story said in a statement. The man was reported to have an “exposed handgun,” according to the statement.

“While the initial report indicated that this person was not on the AU campus, out of an abundance of caution, the American University Police Department issued an AU Alert and directed that the campus be put on lockdown,” Story said.

AU Alert: Reports of armed intruder near campus. Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding. More info to follow — American University Police (@AmericanUPolice) July 18, 2018

AU Alert: Lockdown continues. Investigation is focused on Main Campus, East Campus, and 3201 New Mexico. Shuttle ops are suspended. Continue to shelter in place — American University Police (@AmericanUPolice) July 18, 2018

AU Alert: Lockdown continues. Investigation ongoing. Technical issue delayed previous e-mail alerts; now resolved. Continue to shelter in place. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

Authorities received a call about a person who was armed with a gun about 1 p.m., according to D.C. police. The report was not immediately confirmed, police said.

The Northwest Washington university issued a tweet saying a building-by-building search was being conducted by campus and D.C. police.

AU Alert: Lockdown continues. Building by building search to be conducted by MPD & AUPD. Campus road closed. Continue to shelter in place. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

This is a developing story and has been updated.