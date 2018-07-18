American University locked down its campus Wednesday after a report of an armed person nearby, a decision made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a school spokesman
“Reports of armed intruder near campus,” the university’s police department wrote on Twitter. “Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding.”
At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a man was seen in the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue NW, university spokesman Mark Story said in a statement. The man was reported to have an “exposed handgun,” according to the statement.
“While the initial report indicated that this person was not on the AU campus, out of an abundance of caution, the American University Police Department issued an AU Alert and directed that the campus be put on lockdown,” Story said.
Authorities received a call about a person who was armed with a gun about 1 p.m., according to D.C. police. The report was not immediately confirmed, police said.
The Northwest Washington university issued a tweet saying a building-by-building search was being conducted by campus and D.C. police.
