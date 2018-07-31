

Catholic University of America on Monday rescinded an honorary degree awarded to Theodore McCarrick, the former cardinal who has been accused of sexual abuse. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

The Catholic University of America announced Monday it had rescinded an honorary degree given to Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, the former cardinal accused of sexually abusing adults and minors for decades.

Catholic University awarded the honor to McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, in 2006, according to the institution. It marks the first time the school has rescinded an honorary degree.

“The entire Catholic University community acknowledges the tragedy of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy, and the deep and lasting pain and suffering of survivors,” a university statement said. “We offer our prayers and pastoral support for the survivors, that they and their families encounter healing and peace.”

The statement also encouraged survivors of abuse to contact the Archdiocese of Washington for resources and support.

The executive committee of the school’s Board of Trustees decided to take away McCarrick’s honorary degree after “due deliberation,” according to the statement. The vote was unanimous.

McCarrick, 88, resigned Saturday from the College of Cardinals, making him the first cardinal to take such a step because of sexual abuse allegations. He is expected to face a church trial and has been ordered by Pope Francis to remain in seclusion.

Last month, McCarrick was found by the church to be credibly accused of sexually abusing a teenager decades ago. Other reports of sexual abuse and harassment have surfaced.

McCarrick had deep ties to Catholic University. He attended the institution as a student and served as assistant chaplain, dean of students and director of development, according to the school. He spent time on the Board of Trustees and was chancellor of the university when he was D.C. archbishop.

Before his fall, McCarrick had worked as a diplomat for the church and had traveled the globe.

McCarrick was removed from ministry in June, after a church review board found he had been credibly accused of abusing a teen while serving as a priest in New York, which was early in his career. McCarrick said he had no memory of the incident and maintained his innocence but said he accepted the decision from the Vatican.

That was followed by an allegation from a man in Virginia, who told the New York Times and then The Washington Post that McCarrick abused him for years — abuse that started when he was a boy and continued into adulthood.

Additionally, the New Jersey diocese of Metuchen and the Archdiocese of Newark have revealed they reached settlements with two men who accused McCarrick of sexual harassment, incidents they said occurred when they were adults. Another man brought a lawsuit over McCarrick’s harassment years ago but withdrew it from the court system.