

A scene before last year’s United States Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony. People were warned Tuesday to avoid a mailroom where a suspicious package was reported. (Matt McClain/ The Washington Post)

The U.S. Naval Academy warned people to avoid an area where a suspicious package was reported Tuesday morning, as the academy’s fire and police departments investigated.

The package was reported in the Bancroft Hall mailroom of the Annapolis campus, according to Naval Academy spokeswoman Jennifer Erickson. Midshipmen, staff and faculty members were advised to stay clear of the area and report suspicious activity.

No injuries have been reported.

Most midshipmen are away on summer training and leave, but the plebe class is at the academy.