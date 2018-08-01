

Faculty members at the University of Southern California are calling on the university’s leaders to announce an interim president before students return to campus for fall semester. (David McNew/Getty Images)

In May, facing intense pressure amid scandals, the president of the University of Southern California agreed to step down.

On Wednesday, hundreds of faculty members are expected to ask the school’s board of trustees to ensure that really happens.

C.L. Max Nikias has led USC since 2010, earning a reputation for accelerating the private research university’s academics, global impact and fundraising. But over the past year, the university’s response to high-profile scandals led to demands for his resignation. After the Los Angeles Times reported that the school’s former gynecologist had molested students for many years — and that the university let him continue treating students despite repeated complaints — USC’s board of trustees announced that Nikias had agreed to step down.



C.L. Max Nikias (Phil Channing/USC)

It wasn’t the first problem. Last year, the Los Angeles Times reported that the former dean of the Keck School of Medicine, Carmen A. Puliafito, was abusing illegal drugs, even in his USC office. The dean who replaced him resigned after allegations of sexual harassment. In the spring, about 200 senior faculty members wrote a letter saying the university had repeatedly chosen to make financial settlements to cover up problems.

They called on Nikias to resign, and thousands of alumni and others did the same through online petitions.

In May, the executive committee of the board of trustees promised to rebuild the school’s culture to ensure transparency and safety and to begin an orderly leadership transition.

In the letter dated Aug. 1, faculty members wrote:

Two months ago, we wrote to you to express our grave concern over the terrible episodes that have shaken the university during the last year. We called for President Nikias to step aside to allow new leaders to heal the damage to the university, restore the trust of the community, and help us to move forward. Two months ago, you listened to the voices of faculty, students, alumni, and community members, and announced that President Nikias would step down in an “orderly transition” to new leadership.

Yet today, they wrote, they were in a state of turmoil and uncertainty, with students arriving on campus soon. “President Nikias cannot be the one who stands up to greet the new students at the Convocation,” without provoking protests, outrage and the perception that the university had backtracked on its commitment, the faculty members said. They asked the board to formally announce Nikias’s resignation and the appointment of an interim president by the time students arrive for the upcoming academic year.

Nearly 700 full-time faculty members had signed the letter as of Tuesday night, about two days after it was posted online.

A university spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The chairman of the board, Rick Caruso, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Faculty were anticipating that it would take time for the board to arrange the transition, said Ariela Gross, a law and history professor and the co-director of the Center for Law, History and Culture at USC’s Gould School of Law. But as the summer wore on, and no further announcement from Nikias or the board was forthcoming about leadership, faculty members began to worry that the transition might be delayed or not happen at all. With new students due to arrive soon, Gross said, she and other professors felt they needed to send a message.

“It’s just not acceptable to go back on what was already announced two months ago,” she said. She noted that faculty members who were unsure in May whether Nikias should step down had quickly signed on to the letter urging action from the board to ensure the transition would take place as announced. “We really can’t move forward until we have new leadership.”