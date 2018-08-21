

A professor who retired after George Mason University began investigating sexual harassment allegations is facing embezzlement charges. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

A former George Mason University professor who faced allegations of sexual harassment was charged this week with embezzling university funds, the latest chapter in his fall at the public institution in Northern Virginia.

Peter Pober turned himself in Tuesday morning and was released on $2,500 unsecured bond, Carl Rowan Jr., chief of the George Mason University police department, said in an email. Pober faces four felony counts of embezzlement, Rowan wrote.

“Mr. Pober denies the charges against him and plans to fight them in court,” Pober’s attorney, Sara Kropf, said in a statement.

Pober was a communications professor at George Mason and director of forensics — a celebrated team at the university that is involved in public-speaking competitions. He retired from George Mason in May, after the university started termination proceedings amid the harassment allegations, according to a school spokesman.



Peter Pober. (George Mason University Police)

Many details of the embezzlement allegations against Pober remain unclear, including the amount of money believed to be involved. Arrest documents provided by university police contained little information, and George Mason police and other university officials were still investigating, Rowan said in his email.

The embezzlement allegations came to light during the investigation into harassment claims against Pober, said Michael Sandler, a university spokesman.

“At this point, it’s in the hands of the commonwealth attorney, and we expect more information to be made public at the arraignment,” Sandler said.

Pober’s arraignment is set for later this month, Rowan said.

Before his retirement, Pober had been a university employee since 2003 and had served as chair of the Faculty Senate at George Mason. Former speech-team members have described him as a powerful and respected figure in collegiate speech.

His arrest comes months after a student accused Pober of sexual harassment, alleging that the professor made sexual advances during a speech-team trip to Louisiana. The February encounter occurred while the two were alone in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking, according to documents that the man, who has graduated from George Mason, provided to The Washington Post.

The Post generally does not identify victims of alleged sexual misconduct unless they voluntarily offer their names to be published. The man asked that his name not be published, because the behavior in question was not his own.

The man, who was a member of the speech team at the time of the alleged episode, filed a harassment complaint with the school under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. University officials found enough information to support his allegation “that Dr. Pober engaged in conduct that qualifies as Sexual or Gender-Based Harassment” in violation of university policy, documents show.

Others later came forward with allegations against Pober, interviews and documents found.

Pober has acknowledged he had an “inappropriate conversation” with a student, though he denied some of what was allegedly said during the encounter.

“I admit that in February 2018 I had an inappropriate conversation with a student on a school trip, although I continue to deny several of the allegations regarding the content of that conversation,” Pober said in a statement, which was provided to The Post by his attorney. “I apologized to the student that evening and continue to regret my words.”

George Mason did not have a record of complaints against Pober before February, though after receiving the initial allegation, university officials logged “several other complaints,” Sandler said.

One of the other complaints about Pober came from a former member of George Mason’s forensics team who alleged Pober made a sexual advance after the man graduated. The man filed a complaint with the university in March. He provided a letter to The Post, which indicated George Mason found enough evidence to support his harassment allegation. That man previously spoke with The Post on the condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns.

Pober’s attorney provided redacted letters about investigations of two other cases. In those matters, the letters show, the university did not find enough evidence to support harassment allegations.