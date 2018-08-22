

Kenyon College in Ohio (Kenyon College)

When college leaders get together, talk eventually turns to our country’s leader in chief and how the election of Donald Trump has made their jobs harder. President Trump’s style and approach — bombastic and unmistakable — invites passionate response on both the right and left, and those passions reverberate on college campuses. If it wasn’t clear before, the Trump presidency has brought renewed focus and urgency to engaging in conversations that bridge political and cultural divides in our communities.

More of these conversations are starting to happen on campuses around the country, with more listening and engagement than we’ve seen in decades. The outsized attention paid to incidents of voices shouted down and speakers disinvited has distorted the picture. There’s much more to it. Most of us are listening, and we are not avoiding conflict or challenge. We see the opportunity to make progress on what seemingly divides this country, and we owe it to our students and our communities to begin the discussion in our own backyards.

There is perhaps no better example than my institution, Kenyon College, which sits on a hill overlooking rural Knox County in Ohio. Most of our faculty are transplants from elsewhere (albeit years ago), and many of our students hail from large cities on the coasts. Our campus is more racially diverse than the county as a whole. And if voting records told the whole story, you would expect us to have little more than a precinct border in common.

But that’s a shortsighted view. Our faculty and students share not only a geography but also many pressing interests with our neighbors in Knox County. We all have concerns about quality health care, food insecurity, the devastating effects of poverty, stronger K-12 education and the need for fair and legal solutions to immigration issues. As polarization in our country becomes more visible, it illuminates the need for greater engagement and collaboration to find solutions to these issues.



Sean M. Decatur (Kenyon College)

Our faculty and students have, without much fanfare, eagerly immersed themselves in this work. Biology students integrate their coursework with internships at the hospital, gaining practical experience as well as insight into the challenges of providing quality health care in a rural county. Chemistry students work with local educators to teach middle-school students about the molecular effects of drugs, sharpening their own research skills as well as boosting their understanding of the opioid epidemic ravaging rural Ohio. Political science students combine readings on immigration policy with work researching nearby cases of migrant workers facing deportation. They get to know the migrants well, but also the workings of the legal system, and the perspectives of those who enforce the law. In everything, the goal is not one-directional “outreach,” but rather genuine collaborative work that gives our students important practice in citizenship and civil discourse.

In an era when the value of a college degree is increasingly measured by its economic return, an education that prepares students for a successful career goes hand-in-hand with one that prepares them for the responsibilities of effective citizenship. The skills for these commitments are cultivated inside the classroom, and they are tested outside of it, where the variables are dynamic, the outcomes unpredictable and the stakes high.

Our relationship with neighbors can teach us these vital lessons about empathy, reason and ultimately respect. When people from different backgrounds collaborate on common causes, the shared work spurs personal relationships and erodes stereotypes. This diversity of perspectives is crucial. If we are to be effective at educating our students, we must understand that our charge is not to harmonize discordant ideas. It is instead to show our students that discord is in harmony with healthy democracy.

Sean M. Decatur is president of Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.