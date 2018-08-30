

A judge dismissed a Title IX lawsuit against George Washington University, which was filed by a former student. (Mary F. Calvert For The Washington Post)

A judge this week dismissed a lawsuit against George Washington University filed by a former student who alleged the school mishandled her sexual-assault case — an episode that led her to become a vocal critic of the institution.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in April, was brought by Aniqa Raihan, who alleged she was sexually assaulted in a campus dorm room her freshman year.

The suit dealt with concerns about Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. Title IX has been a high-profile topic in higher education, as U.S. colleges and universities work to confront concerns about sexual violence on their campuses.

“Schools are liable ‘only where the funding recipient acts with deliberate indifference to known acts of harassment in its programs or activities,’ and ‘only for harassment that is so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively bars the victim’s access to an educational opportunity or benefit,’ ” Judge Trevor McFadden wrote in his opinion. “Ms. Raihan’s complaint does not clear that bar.”

Raihan did not provide enough information to “plausibly allege” that George Washington “intentionally violated” Title IX, the opinion said. It was also “far from clear” that she “adequately alleged” the university acted with deliberate indifference, McFadden wrote.

“We are obviously disappointed with the outcome and disagree with the decision,” Raihan’s attorney, Alex Zalkin, said. “We’re just kind of evaluating what our next steps will be.”

Raihan appeared at a news conference about the lawsuit in April and has been outspoken about the allegations and her concerns about the university. At a 2017 commencement ceremony, she was among the protesters who unfurled a banner that read “GW Protects Rapists,” according to the GW Hatchet, the school’s student newspaper.

“The George Washington University takes issues of sexual misconduct and sexual violence, and its obligations under Title IX, very seriously,” university spokeswoman Maralee Csellar said in a statement. “The university is committed to fully supporting survivors, providing an equitable process for those who are accused, and treating appropriately those who are found responsible for engaging in sexual misconduct or sexual violence.”

In the lawsuit, Raihan alleged that she was drinking alcohol and playing games with friends in her dorm room in March 2014. Her roommate asked the group to leave, and the accused student invited Raihan to his room. Raihan started to feel dizzy, and the man suggested she rest on his bed. The man later tried to kiss Raihan, who said she turned away and tried to push the man away, the documents stated.

Raihan could remember going in and out of consciousness, the complaint states, and recalls the man “engaging in sexual activity with her that she did not consent to.”

In October 2016, Raihan filed a complaint with the school in Northwest Washington. A university panel found that the accused student had engaged in sexual misconduct, and recommended that he be suspended, according to the lawsuit.

The male student, who was approaching graduation, was instead given a deferred suspension, a decision that meant he could finish his coursework and graduate without a delay. A university official suggested the deferred punishment, which was approved by the student affairs dean.

Raihan claimed that the man never received a no-contact order, McFadden’s opinion stated, and that she had encountered him at her campus gym, where he worked. Raihan felt that the encounter meant she was “effectively denied” access to the gym.

“What happened to Ms. Raihan was tragic,” McFadden wrote.”But since she reported the incident months before graduation, the university had only a limited window in which to respond, and only a single, uneventful encounter with [the man] occurred after the university reached its decision. Seeing one’s abuser in a campus gym is not ‘pervasive’ harassment or a ‘systemic’ denial of educational benefits.”