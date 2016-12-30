“Auld Lang Syne.” New calendars. Champagne. Fireworks. The ball drop. The Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve has become synonymous with the holiday itself.

Since 1907, there have been only two Januaries — 1942 and 1943 — that did not begin with the iconic ball’s descent at One Times Square. In those years, people still gathered in Times Square, but a moment of silence for the troops fighting in World War II welcomed the new year instead of the typical cheers.

The Times Square ball drop was started by Adoph Ochs, who owned the New York Times, but the tradition can be traced back to England’s “time balls,” which were installed in prominent locations to help passing ships keep their chronometers synchronized.

From iron and wood to LED technology, the ball has been transformed seven times in the past 110 years. Although the new year is welcomed with many traditions globally, as these photos show, the ball drop has been a U.S. landmark event for more than a century.



1949. (Associated Press) Correction: An earlier version of this caption incorrectly stated that this image was photographed in 1938 instead of 1949.