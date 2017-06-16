

An Apple sign hangs outside the company’s Williamsburg store in Brooklyn in May. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg News)

Two top executives at Sony’s television studio announced plans to join Apple at the end of the summer, a move that signals the tech company’s growing interest in original video production.

Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, both presidents of Sony Pictures Television since 2005, will join Apple to run “all aspects of video programming,” Apple announced on Friday.

“We have exciting plans in store for customers and can’t wait for them to bring their expertise to Apple,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said in a statement. “There is much more to come.”

Erlicht and Van Amburg will report directly to Cue. They played roles in some of Sony’s most successful television productions, such as “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” and “Rescue Me.” According to Apple, both former Sony executives have extensive experience in television production for worldwide audiences, as well as programming for a vast array of services, including Amazon, Hulu and Netflix.

Apple denied further comment, yet the announcement comes at a time when the company is hinting more and more at stepping up its game in terms of original video production.

Its first series, “Planet of the Apps,” debuted early June, but got mixed reviews. Previously, Apple has also released a documentary about the birth of electronic music, and has announced plans of releasing new episodes of “Carpool Karaoke,” a show where TV host James Corden sings together with celebrity guests that he drives around.

“We want to bring to video what Apple has been so successful with in their other services and consumer products,” Erlicht said in a statement. “Unparalleled quality.”