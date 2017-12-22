When Elon Musk tweeted it out earlier this month, it seemed like something of an April Fool’s joke. But if there was any lingering doubt, he made it clear Friday that SpaceX does indeed intend to launch a Tesla Roadster on the maiden flight of its Falcon Heavy rocket.

In an Instagram post, Musk showed a series of photos (see slideshow below) of the red sports car inside the fairing, or the nose, of the massive rocket, which is set to launch next month from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring,” he wrote on Instagram. “Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel. The payload will be an original Tesla Roadster, playing Space Oddity, on a billion year elliptic Mars orbit.”