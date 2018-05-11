

Few things succeed in riling up the Internet faster, unleashing a unique cocktail of amazement and terror, than a new Boston Dynamics robot video.

In the past, the tech company, owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group, has released videos showing their robots climbing stairs, executing perfect back flips and opening doors with shocking facility.

The company’s latest YouTube submission: a 34-second clip of their boxy humanoid robot, Atlas, going for a jog in a grassy residential area on what appears to be a bright spring day.

With his electronic appendages unleashing a animatronic whine that falls somewhere between an electronic knife and a Xerox machine, Atlas even stops to hop over a log before casually going on his bipedal way.

[People freaked out after robot dogs opened a door. Now they’re resisting humans.]

In only a day, the video has racked up more than 900,000 page views, a testament to the powerful impression Boston Dynamics’s videos continually leave on viewers. For some, the Atlas is an exciting childlike underdog signaling that a Jetsons-like future is nearly upon us.

“Great job, Atlas!” one viewer commented. “So proud of you! Keep learning, my friend! :)”

For many others, the headless robot is an apocalyptic sign that humanity is hastening its own demise.

“So imagine you wake up one morning and walk out the front door on your little ranch and then you see this thing in the distance charging at you with an axe,” one viewer commented. “What do you do?”

In the past, even Elon Musk — who regularly warns about the rise of artificial intelligence — has used Atlas’s athletic prowess to paint a dire picture of humanity’s future.

This is nothing. In a few years, that bot will move so fast you’ll need a strobe light to see it. Sweet dreams… https://t.co/0MYNixQXMw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2017

I know we all like to make har-har-we're-all-going-to-die jokes around here whenever Boston Dynamics puts out a new video, but JESUS.



We are definitely all going to die. pic.twitter.com/BufFOpPWO2 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 10, 2018

Just, cool it with the murder machines Boston Dynamics. — Chill Chad Stanton (@chadstanton) May 11, 2018

The Terminator will be most prophetic movie ever made. And Boston Dynamics will change its name to Skynet. — Danny Touchatt (@touchatt) May 11, 2018

Though Boston Dynamics did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the company’s website says Atlas is the latest in a line of advanced humanoid robots it is developing.

“Atlas’ control system coordinates motions of the arms, torso and legs to achieve whole-body mobile manipulation, greatly expanding its reach and workspace,” the company says. ” Atlas’ ability to balance while performing tasks allows it to work in a large volume while occupying only a small footprint.”

“Stereo vision, range sensing and other sensors give Atlas the ability to manipulate objects in its environment and to travel on rough terrain. Atlas keeps its balance when jostled or pushed and can get up if it tips over.”

