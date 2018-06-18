@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Startling video showing a Tesla Model S appearing to burst into flames on a Los Angeles street has been shared thousands of times since it was posted late Friday.

The video was posted on Twitter by actress Mary McCormack, who said it showed her husband’s car engulfed in fire.

“This is what happened to my husband and his car today,” McCormack said in a post that has since been deleted. “No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd.”

“And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him,” she added, after thanking the “kind couple” who told her husband to pull over.

I meant it wasn’t a Tesla with auto pilot or whatever. It was a normal Tesla. — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 17, 2018

[Scratch that: Consumer Reports now recommends Tesla’s Model 3]

Noting that the video appeared to show a battery fire, a Tesla spokesman called the incident an “extraordinarily unusual occurrence.”

“Our initial investigation shows that the cabin of the vehicle was totally unaffected by the fire due to our battery architecture, which is designed to protect the cabin in the very rare event that a battery fire occurs,” the spokesman said.

“While our customer had time to safely exit the car, we are working to understand the cause of the fire,” the spokesman added. “We’re glad our customer is safe.”

In recent months, Tesla has faced increasing scrutiny about the performance of its semiautonomous Autopilot feature, production delays and the company’s financial health. But batteries bursting into flames have not been an issue.

Alistair Weaver, editor in chief at Edmunds.com, the automotive website, told CBS News that the video may give the impression that car batteries are less safe than they actually are.

“Well, of course the video footage itself looks alarmist,” he said. “There’s obviously been some issues with lithium ion batteries in the past, particularly around cellphones, but electric car batteries are very different. It’s a lot of sophisticated technology.”

“We’ve driven over 50,000 miles in these vehicles and have never replicated this or anything like it, nor have we seen any evidence elsewhere of other cars spontaneously catching fire, so I think it needs more investigation,” he added.

Tesla vehicles are the subject of several federal investigations involving vehicles in Autopilot mode that caught fire after wrecking.

In March, a Tesla driver was killed when his Model X crashed on a California highway, unleashing a fire and nearly ripping the vehicle in half. The vehicle was in Autopilot mode when it slammed into a median on Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif.

In May, the NTSB began investigating a crash involving a Model S that killed two teenagers in Florida after it crashed into a wall and burst into flames.

The agency said the fire, which may have been exacerbated by the vehicle’s battery, is the focus of the investigation, not the vehicle’s semiautonomous system.

“I saw the car coming too fast, southbound around that curve, sideswipe the first wall, hit the second wall, the curved wall, and immediately burst into flames,” Larry Groshart told CBS Miami. “It was burning all the way across until it hit the lamp post.”

MORE READING:

Federal investigators are looking into Tesla’s latest autopilot crash in Utah

Elon Musk has been missing deadlines since he was a kid

Elon Musk appears emotional as he overcomes vote to remove him as Tesla chairman