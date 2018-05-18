

Carlos Sera, 81, tries on his cap and gown minutes after he received it in the mail Thursday and 63 years after he enrolled at Georgetown University. (Family photo)

Carlos Manuel Sera was at his home in Houston Thursday morning when a special FedEx delivery arrived. At 81, Sera doesn’t move as quickly as he used to, but he tore open the package “like a little kid,” as his daughter described it. The box contained something special that had eluded him for most of his life: a black cap and gown and a stole trimmed with goldenrod velvet.

In the 1940s and 50s, when Sera was growing up in Washington, D.C., as the son of a high-ranking diplomat in the Embassy of Cuba, the world seemed to roll out before him like a carpet. Already as a teen he was attending cocktail parties as his father’s representative and moving comfortably among Washington society diplomatic elite. But his biggest dream lay within the borders of his home town: to attend Georgetown University.

That came true in 1955 when he was accepted as an undergraduate. His father, who had also studied there but had left to pursue diplomatic work before receiving a degree, wrote an overjoyed letter thanking the university. “I know perfectly well that graduates from Georgetown University are looked upon with great respect and a sort of gracious envy everywhere,” he wrote.

Little did the father know that it would take 63 years for his son to become one of those graduates.

[An 82-year-old man hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. Then he danced a jig]

Sera matriculated at the university and loved it. He played on the basketball team and joined the Hispano-Americano club. “Georgetown is embedded in me; it’s mine,” said Sera from his home in Houston. “I was always enthralled by the atmosphere … And being Cuban and being in the diplomatic corps, well that opened up a lot of doors with other foreign students whose parents were also diplomats.”



Carlos Manuel Sera was about to graduate from Georgetown University when the Cuban Revolution intervened. He will finally receive his diploma on Friday (Georgetown University Archives)

That life crashed to a halt on January 1, 1960, when revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro ousted the Cuban government. Sera’s father was told that after 45 years of service he was out of a job. His income and pension dried up and his assets in Cuba were frozen.

“Those first few months were very traumatic,” Sera recalled. “I could see my whole life just withering away as I read more and more all of the declarations that were coming out of Cuba. I saw all my expectations of what I thought would be my future dissolve.”

Ahead of graduation time, Sera had already been offered a job with Sears, Roebuck and Co. Impatient to start helping his family financially, he started in the new position without finishing the tax class that would have completed the final four credits of his degree. He went on to become a successful international businessman, working in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East and finally settling in Houston with his wife and four children. Wherever he went, from the streets of Bogota to the Rotary Club he joined in the U.S., he ran into Georgetown graduates, and their camaraderie helped him professionally and socially. Only he knew he wasn’t quite one of them. And while he didn’t dwell on it or mention it to anyone, somewhere deep down it bothered him. ”Not finishing was always there,” he said.

It wasn’t until this January, when his granddaughter Vanessa Weitzman, 18, visited Georgetown on a college tour, that the truth surfaced. She returned with a sweatshirt for her abuelo, and a slew of questions. What had his major been? Why had she never seen photos of his graduation?

Sera confessed that he had come close to graduating, but had not quite made it.

“He was kind of sad, because that was something he took a lot of pride in, going to Georgetown. So he was kind of gloomy and melancholy,” Weitzman said.

Sera recalled the moment as “very difficult. Because they were so enthusiastic about my being a student there.”

But there was little time for gloom. Sera’s daughter (and Vanessa’s mother) Mayte Sera Weitzman snapped into action. She sent a letter to the university explaining the situation and asking what her father might do to complete his degree.

“It landed on someone’s desk who cared,” she said. “It’s kind of a dream because someone paid attention. It could have been easy enough to say, “Eh, it was too long ago.”

Instead, the university found that he had only one class to take, and arranged for him to take it remotely, throwing in a scholarship that covered the expenses.

Sera took the class, now called “Federal Income Taxation,” with Thomas Cooke, a professor at the university’s McDonough School of Business, and wrote a paper on the new tax code (he is a fan).

[Once a homeless addict, he learned to read at 37. Now he’s a college graduate]

Sera relied on the Internet less than most of Cooke’s students. And his enthusiasm was striking. “He has this love for this institution and you can just feel it through the telephone,” Cooke said.

This month Sera finished the class — with an A — and his college education was complete. On Friday he will graduate with the Georgetown University Class of 2018. He had hoped to attend the ceremony in person, but a recent stroke left him unable to travel, so he will watch the graduation remotely, surrounded by family in Houston, clad in cap and gown and waiting for his name to, finally, be called.



As a young man in 1950s Washington, Carlos Manuel Sera moved in diplomatic circles before his father was ousted from the Cuban embassy by the revolution. (Family photo)

Read more:

Part I: He searched for his Japanese birth mother. He found her — and the restaurant she had named after him.

Part II: His Japanese birth mother gave him a slip of paper with his father’s name. He didn’t intend to search for him.