It was a scorcher of a day in Charlotte — temperatures soared to 96 degrees — and a group of kids celebrating a boy’s birthday were in bathing suits, ready to jump into a backyard kiddie pool to cool off.

But there was one problem: The pool had no water.

So the kids, natural problem solvers, grabbed pots and pans and ran back and forth from a sink “desperately” working to fill the pool, according to firefighters from Charlotte Fire Department’s Engine 18.

The family didn’t own a garden hose, the Charlotte Observer reported.

It was going to take a while. A kiddie pool like that can hold 282 gallons of water. If the kids were running to and fro with pots that each hold about a gallon of water — well, you do the math. That’s a lot of trips between sink and pool.

Enter the firefighters working the “c shift” of Engine 18, who passed by the scene Sunday on Charlotte’s west side on their way back from a medical call. They realized that they could help, and dragged their fire hoses to the pool, filling it quickly. Finally, the fun could start.

Charlotte Fire Department Capt. Michael Gerin said saving the birthday party was really nothing out of the ordinary.

“Quite honestly, I mean, as weird as it sounds, it’s nothing that a lot of these guys don’t do every day,” he said.

The station posted three pictures to its Facebook page to share with the community. The visual timeline — though brief — shows the transformation of children hovering around the pool as they wait for it to fill to water spraying and lots of happy faces at the end.

“Firehouse 18 is a neighborhood firehouse full of men and women who truly care about the families they swore to protect,” the fire department said on Facebook.

It went on to say that the “simple task” of helping folks in their community “turned into laughter, smiles, and a life long memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18.”

