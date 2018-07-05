The man who played Jar Jar Binks, likely the most universally ridiculed Star Wars character, revealed this week that the hate directed at his character prompted a personal downward spiral that led him to almost take his own life.

Actor Ahmed Best posted on Twitter, with a photo of himself and his son on a bridge: “20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival.”

20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. Would this be a good story for my solo show? Lemme know. pic.twitter.com/NvVnImoJ7N — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) July 3, 2018

Star Wars arguably has movie land’s largest and most passionate fan base, as loyalists heap lavish praise and reverence on iconic characters such as Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. But as George Lucas continued making movies in the beloved saga and created more characters and plotlines, fans have been equally brutal when they dislike something or someone.

No character was on the receiving end of that more than Jar Jar Binks, who first appeared in 1999 in “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” He is computer generated, and was supposed to be a clumsy, funny character.

When Best revealed how much the negative backlash hurt him personally, Jar Jar’s fans and haters alike rallied around him.

As a person who bashed Jar-Jar left and right, its time I said I'm so sorry for contributing to that backlash. You didn't deserve it, (still don't deserve it) the hate and derision. I'm glad you're still around. — Kimmers Hickey (@OctopusOwl) July 3, 2018

We take this fan stuff waaaaaaaaay too seriously at times, and it affects/hurts human beings that are just doing their jobs. — Ricardo Delgado (@Delgadosaurus) July 4, 2018

I LOVED Jar Jar Binks. I know I’ll get raked over the coals for saying that but I just will never understand the harshness of people’s dislike of him. I do character work. He is a GREAT character! Okay. Go ahead. Shoot. Gimme all ya got—but you’ll never make me change my mind. https://t.co/RHhhXUlU5C — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) July 4, 2018

Best thanked the tens of thousands of people who offered encouraging words and support on Twitter. And Best said he plans to use his story as part of a new show he’d developing.

“Thanks for all your support,” he wrote. “It means so very much to me.”

Thank you all for your love and kindness. Its been overwhelming. I’m gonna start writing this show. Gonna need help cause I’ve never done this before. I will be trying stuff out and posting it here. Let folks know. Thanks for all your support. It means so very much to me. — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) July 4, 2018

Read more:

After Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade suicides, social media lit up with survivors’ stories

A depressed fan tweeted at writer Dan Harmon. His heartfelt response left many on Twitter in tears.