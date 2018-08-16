You might remember a few years ago when Johanna Colón, now 10, made the Internet roar with her hip-splashing, lip-syncing rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” — in which she dominates the stage and nearly struts into her dance partners.

“On the day of the recital, our teacher was like, ‘You have to do it as sassy as you can,'” Johanna told The Washington Post. “So I just did it like that.”

Yes, she did.

Even Franklin herself appreciated the outsized performance.

During a 2015 interview on “The Talk,” Franklin watched the clip of Colón.

“That little girl is serious,” Franklin said at the time. “She is fierce, okay? I’m scared of her.”

Johanna, who lives in Raleigh, didn’t get a chance to meet Franklin, but wrote on Facebook that she is “forever honored that you even knew I existed.”

She reflected on that sentiment and Franklin’s famed song, still one of her favorites, Thursday after she heard of the icon’s death.

“In my opinion, I think it (“Respect”) means, like, girls are independent and boys don’t have to tell a woman what to do unless the girls tell the men what to do, then they have a choice,” Johanna told The Post in an interview Thursday.

Johanna said she was sad when her mother told her of Franklin’s passing. Franklin, 76, suffered from pancreatic cancer.

“I just kept praying and praying, like, please let her still be alive. Please. Please,” Johanna said. “I know that, in heaven, everything is perfect and she will be not in any pain.”

Johanna’s grandfather passed away from cancer a few years ago.

“She’s learned what haven is and how people feel when they get there,” her mother, Elissa Colón said. “My heart just goes out to Aretha’s family. I know how hard it is to watch your loved one suffer from cancer, so my heart and prayers are with them.”

Colón said the video, which “went viral by accident,” has changed her daughter’s life. After it got nearly 59 million views on Facebook, she was a guest on “Ellen” and Steve Harvey’s variety show “Little Big Shots.”

That was in 2015. Colón still loves to dance. The fifth grader, who said she was “basically crawling” when she first started dancing, also likes to act. She was a guest on the television series “The Guest Book” on TBS and just finished filming the movie “Troupe Zero” for Amazon Studios.

(Amazon Studios is a division of Amazon.com, which was founded and is led by Jeffrey P. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.)

Colón describes her daughter as sensitive, caring and funny.

“That sass and crazy that you see is what you see on stage,” she said. “Most of the time, other than when she’s bothering her brother, she’s very sweet and caring and really considerate.”

Even if Aretha Franklin was afraid of her.

