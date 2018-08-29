A squad car came to a hard stop outside a hospital in Southern California, and a sheriff’s deputy hopped out carrying an infant.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the 9-month-old boy had been discovered unresponsive Monday during a traffic stop — prompting a team effort to save him. Authorities said that one deputy began driving the child to the hospital while another worked quickly to resuscitate him, performing CPR inside the patrol car until the child started to breathe.

Video obtained by ABC affiliate KABC shows one of the deputies running into an emergency room with the child in his arms.

“What a heroic and lifesaving action,” Sheriff’s Department Capt. Richard Harpham said in a news conference this week, according to KABC.

Harpham said Deputy Tyler Milton saw a vehicle being driven “erratically” about 10 p.m. Monday in Lakewood, outside Los Angeles, and pulled over the driver. When he stopped the car, a parent jumped out and alerted Milton that the child was not breathing, Harpham said. It’s not clear why the child, who has not been publicly identified by police, was not breathing and unresponsive.

“Deputy Milton sprung into action, grabbed the 9-month-old, summoned help from other deputy sheriffs,” the captain said.

#LASD Lakewood Sheriff Station Deputies Save Baby’s Life

One Deputy began administering CPR as a second deputy drove to LB Memorial Hospital. Our heroes were able to resuscitate the infant prior to arriving at the hospital. The infant is listed in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Ub8jjblynJ — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) August 28, 2018

KABC reported that another deputy, Alissa Farrington, answered the call and transported Milton and the child to nearby Long Beach Memorial Medical Center — in what authorities called a “coordinated effort.” The captain said that as they were rushing to the emergency room, they radioed other deputies as well as Long Beach police officers, who blocked intersections for them so they could get through.

Meanwhile, Milton was in the back seat, performing CPR on the child.

Sheriff’s Department officials said in a statement that Milton was able to revive the infant and get him to the hospital. The child was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The hospital did not immediately provide a status update Wednesday on the boy’s condition.

The deputies were not available for an interview Wednesday with The Washington Post.

