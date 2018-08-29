It was 3 a.m. and Chicago high school teacher LaShonda Carter saw a Facebook message pop up from her former student.

Larresha Plummer, 18, had given birth three weeks earlier. She said she hadn’t eaten in days and was running low on formula for her infant. She needed help getting to a job fair the following morning. Things sounded desperate.

“I told her I’d be there in the morning. Send me the address,” Carter, 37, said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Several hours later, on Aug. 23, Carter had picked up Larresha, dropped her off at the job fair, and was sitting in her car with Larresha’s baby girl, Taliyah. Carter cuddled the infant and fed her, and then she decided to make a Facebook Live video.

“I’m holding a baby in my arms. This is not my baby. . . . Sometimes as a teacher, our job goes beyond the classroom,” Carter begins. “ … This is the part most people don’t know that educators do. It’s another part of being an educator that I don’t think people ever see.”

The video, with her heartfelt sentiment and her expansive idea of being a high school teacher, has gotten a lot of attention on Facebook.

Carter had dropped her plans for that day and made child-care arrangements for her own 10-year-old daughter so she could give Larresha a hand.

On the video, she asked her “village” to please donate clothes, diapers or other items for the baby. She said she would pick them up and deliver them to her former student.

“She’s a young teenage mom, and she needs some help,” Carter says in the video, as she looks down and coos at the baby. “I want my previous student to know she can be successful even though she’s a teenage mother. A teenage mother does not equal failure.”

After the job fair, which took about an hour, Carter took Larresha to get some food and look into benefits through the Women Infant Children program.



LaShonda Carter with Larresha Plummer and baby Taliyah (Tootie Vinson)

Larresha said she is not able to live with her own mother, who has medical problems, and is deeply grateful for her former teacher’s help.

“I knew nobody else was going to take me,” Larresha said of the job fair, adding that the baby’s father, who is 17, works at UPS and wasn’t available to help. “During my pregnancy, nobody was helping me but her. She never fails me.”

Since Carter’s video went big, Larresha has received several job offers, as well as clothes and supplies for Taliyah. She also started a GoFundMe page.

“I knew she needed help,” Carter said. “I’m a single mom; I struggle even on a teacher’s salary. I’d do this for all my students. If my kids need me, I’m there. Teaching goes beyond the classroom. The world is the classroom.”

But the beginning of their relationship was rocky. Carter was an earth science teacher at Harper High, a school where many students face poverty and where the graduation rate is 54 percent. As a 15-year-old sophomore, Larresha had a bad attitude, Carter said.

“She was a firecracker,” Carter said. “She was a very disrespectful child.”

The two barely spoke outside of class. Then one day in the middle of the school year, Larresha came to Carter’s class crying. There was some trouble at home, and Larresha didn’t know who else to turn to.

“She knew she could trust me,” Carter said, adding that even after Larresha was expelled from school after a profane tirade directed at a staff member, they stayed in touch.

The two have formed a tight bond, with Carter often helping her with bus fare and life advice.

So when Larresha was in a difficult spot last week, she immediately thought of Carter.

“She knows how I feel about her; I tell her every day how much I appreciate her,” Larresha said. “She dropped everything she had to do that day and held my baby.”

