

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The State Department’s Asia team has been without a permanent leader for 18 months, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is working to fix that now. After rejecting Rex Tillerson’s preferred candidate, he is now considering a retired Air Force general whom associates describe as a China hawk.

Dave Stilwell served for 35 years before retiring from the Air Force at the rank of brigadier general in 2015. His last government job was as a top Asia official on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. There, he worked closely with then-Pacific Command chief Adm. Harry Harris, who just became U.S. ambassador to South Korea. From 2011 to 2013, Stilwell was the defense attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

Two administration officials told me that Stilwell is now a top contender to be assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, a crucial role overseeing the United States’ diplomatic relations with 31 Asian countries.

That job has been filled on an acting basis since January 2017 by Susan Thornton, a veteran Foreign Service officer who has come under fire from those inside the Trump administration and on Capitol Hill who believe she is not sufficiently hawkish on China and therefore out of step with the rest of President Trump’s Asia leadership team.

Tillerson at one point persuaded Trump to give Thornton the job permanently, but then he got fired and her fortunes waned. She announced last month she will retire from the Foreign Service.

A request for comment sent directly to Stilwell was answered by a State Department spokesperson, who declined to comment. The White House did not respond to queries. But officials not authorized to speak say Stilwell is leading a small group of contenders that also includes former Pentagon China official Dan Blumenthal, now at the American Enterprise Institute, and Matthew Pottinger, the current National Security Council senior director for Asia.

Experts and former officials said Stilwell is widely regarded as a deep strategic thinker on competition with China and also has a strong sense for the role of allies and the unique position of Taiwan.

“Stilwell would be a great pick,” said Eric Sayers, who until recently was a special assistant to Harris at Pacific Command, which was subsequently renamed Indo-Pacific Command. “Beijing would not like the move, which is why it’s probably the right choice for the administration.”

Trump often talks about the need to have good relations with other countries, including China and Russia. But there’s no doubt his administration has changed the tone and direction of U.S.-China policy toward a more confrontational approach. That’s enshrined in his own National Security Strategy and evidenced by his push for tariffs and other measures to confront China’s economic aggression.

Stilwell, if chosen, would be of like mind with top leaders such as national security adviser John Bolton and Pompeo on the need to take a more assertive role in managing China’s rise and pushing back against China’s bad behavior, officials told me. He is also a trained Korean linguist, although it’s unclear what if any role he would play in the ongoing North Korea negotiations. He flew F-16 fighter jets for years in both South Korea and Japan.

In a normal environment, the selection of yet another retired military officer for a top post would evoke concerns about militarization of U.S. foreign policy. But the feeling inside the State Department these days is that skilled, experienced professionals who are not too political but who still can pass the White House’s notorious vetting are a rare and valued asset.

Of course, nothing’s final until the president announces it and other contenders for this job have come and gone. But Pompeo seems to be making good on his promise to fill the top ranks of the State Department, albeit slowly. Stilwell, Blumenthal or Pottinger would all be fine choices. The great strategic game between the United States and China is underway now, and Washington can no longer afford to field a team with half a roster.