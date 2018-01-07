(D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services)

Firefighters had to use flares to thaw fire hydrants and their ladders while responding to two fires in the District early Sunday.

A fire at a rowhouse in the 3600 block of Park Place NW was especially challenging because of subzero wind chills about 5 a.m. Sunday, officials with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

“We faced the challenges of frozen equipment,” department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said. “Lots of ice on the street, on the equipment, on the manpower.”

About 60 firefighters responded to the call — some of them were called to take the place of the first crew that had arrived at the scene and had been exposed to the extreme cold while combating the blaze.

Earlier Sunday, just after midnight, 75 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 12th and N streets NW.

The region’s first responders also have remained busy responding to a spike in calls for water leaks and broken pipes.

Officials said residents of the two-story building at 12th and N streets escaped without injury after the fire broke out about 12:15 a.m. The building has a market on the first floor and residential space on the second level. It took 75 firefighters to get the blaze under control. Two adults and three children were displaced.

Officials still had units there when the call for the fire at Park Place came in shortly after 5 a.m. Firefighters found a heavy volume of fire on the second floor and the rear porch that extended into the attic area, fire officials said. Four adults and one child were displaced. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A woman was treated at the scene, Maggiolo said.

“We did call some additional resources to provide additional manpower due to the vigorous firefight and exposure to extreme cold,” he said.

The causes of the two fires remain under investigation.

On Saturday night, D.C. firefighters battled a basement fire in the 1900 block of 19th Street NW.

In Virginia, firefighters in the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton areas said they had responded to four fires in the past 36 hours, including one at 1445 California St., where a family was displaced. No one was injured in that fire.

In Montgomery County, a massive fire in Olney on Friday night displaced more than 20 people, left several injured and caused an estimated $1.4 million in damage, officials said. On Saturday, firefighters fought a blaze in Gaithersburg in subzero temperatures after a dryer caught fire. About a dozen residents were left homeless.

#DCsBravest use road flares to thaw out ladders and hydrants frozen up during Park Place firefight. #FireandIce pic.twitter.com/KTVYFUVkBP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 7, 2018