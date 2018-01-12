Nearly 3,000 Pepco customers were without power early Friday morning in the D.C. region.

According to the Pepco outage map, the power went out around 4:30 a.m. for those in the Chillum area of Maryland and in parts of Northeast Washington.

Just before 8 a.m., Pepco said it had restored most of those without power and roughly 160 people in Maryland and the District still did not have power.

Officials said they hoped to have all power restored by 10 a.m.

Power outage reported for at least 3,000 customers in parts of Prince George’s County and the District. (Pepco power outage map)

The power outage was causing troubles with traffic lights.

According to D.C. Police, the power outage near New Hampshire and South Dakota Avenue in Northeast Washington was causing traffic issues.

Pepco said it had two problems that caused the power outage. One involved a vehicle that hit some of its equipment in the Clinton, Md., area. And in the District, there was a problem with a pole but officials said they were not exactly sure what caused that trouble with the pole.