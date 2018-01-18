

This fox was spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. (Courtesy of Maryland Natural Resources Police)

Drivers on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland thought it was a dog at first.

It appeared to be stranded on the ice near the shipping channel at the bridge, so they called Maryland Natural Resources Police for help Wednesday morning.

Four officers took out the department’s largest boat — the Metal Shark — from Sandy Point State Park along the icy waters to search.

A fox was spotted near the Bay Bridge on the ice. (Courtesy of Maryland Natural Resources Police)

They found instead “this guy — a healthy fox on the ice, most likely hunting,” said Candy Thomson, a spokeswoman for Maryland’s NRP.

“The fox eyeballed the officers and then scampered off toward the Eastern Shore.”