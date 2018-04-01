Arlington County police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a bomb threat that was made against Marymount University on Sunday morning.

The campus at the small Catholic college in Arlington was evacuated and police arrived on the scene to investigate.

Arlington County spokeswoman Kirby Clark said the threat was made over social media.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed after the suspect was taken into custody “out of abundance of caution,” the police said in a tweet. By 1:30 p.m., the campus was cleared to be re-opened.

UPDATE: One suspect has been taken into custody. Campus remains evacuated while EOD K9s sweep campus out of an abundance of caution. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 1, 2018

Campus Evacuation! Campus Evacuation due to bomb threat. This is not a drill. Entire campus community walk to park across from Osta. Follow directions from authorities. — Marymount University (@marymountu) April 1, 2018

Clark added that fewer students were on campus due to the school’s Easter break. The school’s official Twitter account posted a tweet Sunday morning to reiterate that the evacuation, which happened on Easter and April Fool’s Day, was not a drill.