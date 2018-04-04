Shortly after the March for Our Lives — an anti-gun violence demonstration that drew hundreds of thousands to Washington on March 24 — Naomi Wadler, 11, was sitting at a restaurant with her family.

A woman who worked there recognized the Alexandria fifth-grader from her internationally televised speech that invoked the experiences of black women, who are disproportionately affected by gun violence.

“Are you the Naomi?” the woman asked, Wadler recounted in a taped appearance of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

She wanted an autograph. But, Wadler said, there was one problem: She hasn’t yet learned how to sign her name.

“I realized I don’t have a signature,” Wadler said. “They don’t teach cursive anymore.”

So, she improvised.

“I wrote what I do on every math test,” she said, miming writing her name in the air.

It was one of several anecdotes Wadler recalled in an appearance on DeGeneres’s daytime talk show which will air Wednesday. A video preview was shared online and with the media earlier.

DeGeneres asked Wadler how she had been selected to speak at the youth-led March for Our Lives and how her life has changed since her 3-minute-and-30-second address ricocheted around the world through video clips, hashtags and memes shared by celebrities and politicians.

Wadler, who isn’t on social media, learned about much of the impact her speech has had from her mother, her friends and run-ins with strangers.

Naomi Wadler is my President. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) March 24, 2018

And, of course, there was the call from “Ellen.”

“I really realized I made an impact when you guys called,” she told DeGeneres. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ ”

Unlike many of the speakers at last month’s March for Our Lives, Wadler hadn’t experienced a shooting firsthand.

But after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla., Wadler learned her mother, Julie Wadler, had a connection to one of the victims: A friend from high school, Fred Guttenberg, had lost his daughter Jaime in the massacre.

That’s when Naomi Wadler decided she wanted to organize a demonstration at her elementary school. About 60 students walked out during a day of national student protests and stood in silence for 18 minutes — 17 of those minutes were to honor the dead in Parkland, but Wadler added an extra one to honor Courtlin Arrington, a 17-year-old black girl who was shot to death at her Alabama high school on March 7.

“I feel that way too often, black women are shot, and their names aren’t remembered, and they’re not valued as much,” Wadler said to DeGeneres. “So I thought this would be a good way to get a message across.”

In her March for Our Lives speech, Wadler had a similar message:



Naomi Wadler, 11, of Alexandria, Va., speaks as students and gun-control advocates hold the March for Our Lives in Washington, on March 24. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

“I am here to acknowledge and represent the African American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” Wadler said. “I represent the African American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential.”

“For far too long, these names, these black girls and women, have been just numbers,” Wadler later said. “I’m here to say ‘Never again’ for those girls, too.”

DeGeneres invited Wadler to come back in the future.

“I have a feeling you’re going to do a lot more, but you’re doing a lot of good already,” DeGeneres said. “I admire you so very much.”