

Vote on a name for two baby bald eagles recently born on the grounds of the D.C. police academy in Southwest Washington. (Earth Conservation Corps)

A local environmental group is looking for help in naming two eaglets recently born in Southwest Washington.

The eaglets have been called ECC3 and ECC4 since they were born in mid-March to their bald eagle parents, Liberty and Justice, in a nest on the grounds of the D.C. police academy.

[ Hatch day! Baby eagle emerges in nest above D.C. police academy ]

The Earth Conservation Corps, which runs a live web camera that focuses on the eagle’s nest in a tall tree on the academy grounds, is running a naming contest for the eaglets. The eaglets in the nest can be seen here, www.eaglecam.org.

On Monday morning, the live camera showed them: One of the eaglets ate while the other tried to sleep, and one of the parent bald eagles looked on at nearby traffic.



Named ECC3 for now, this recently born bald eagle needs an official name. (Earth Conservation Corps)

The conservation corps first asked students from around the world to suggest names for the eaglets. In two weeks, the nonprofit received over 250 names from 121 classrooms. Name suggestions came from as far as Alaska, Belgium, Shoreline, Wash., and San Antonio.

The group is now asking the general public to help pick from among the top 10 names — five for each eaglet. Winning names for each eaglet will be selected later this month.

For ECC3, the top name choices are:

Star.

Shanti, which means peace.

Allegiance.

Honor.

Potomac.



This baby bald eagle is called ECC4 for now but needs a new, official name. (Earth Conservation Corps)

For ECC4, the top name choices are:

Patriot.

Capital.

Pledge.

Courage.

Anacostia.

At the nest on the police academy property, Liberty and Justice have been nesting there for 11 years, according to Earth Conservation Corps.

Another bald eagle nest in the District is also being closely watched. Across town at the National Arboretum in Northeast Washington, bald eagle parents Mr. President and the First Lady are awaiting the hatching of two eggs. It typically takes eggs 35 days of incubation.

[ Mr. President tweets: The First Lady has laid an egg ]

Mr. President and the First Lady keep up their Twitter account.

Bald eagles had been on the endangered species list but have since made a comeback. In the Washington area, wildlife experts said they did a recent helicopter flyover and found that between Mount Vernon and the Anacostia River there were 21 active bald eagle nests this spring. That’s up from 15 last year, while typically the region has 13 nests, experts said.

Dan Rauch, a wildlife biologist for the District, said 21 nests is “pretty amazing.”

“That means there is still room in our urban area for bald eagles to keep coming in.”