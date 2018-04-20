In the wild, the typical squirrel lives three or four years. In captivity, a squirrel can live up to 20 years. But an art squirrel lasts forever.

What is an art squirrel? That’s a squirrel painted on canvas; hewed from metal, stone or porcelain; or created with the tiny tiles of a mosaic. An art squirrel is a squirrel captured not by a hunter with a trap, but by an artist with his or her imagination.

Washington — the birthplace of Squirrel Week — is home to many art squirrels. Here are a few.

A prayerful squirrel



A mosaic above the altar inside St. Matthew’s Cathedral features angels around a lamb, the symbol of Christ. There’s another animal, too: A squirrel is at the foot of the rightmost angel. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

You expect to see angels in a church. Squirrels? Not so much. But if you look closely at the impressive mosaic behind the altar at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle at 1725 Rhode Island Ave. NW, you will spy one.

The mosaic was designed by Edwin H. Blashfield and executed by Grace Edith Barnes. A lunette features eight angels of the crucifixion. The angel at the right is kneeling, a squirrel at his feet. Is the squirrel praying? No, he’s eating a nut. Why is he there? It’s a reference to Monsignor Thomas Sim Lee, the pastor in 1893 when construction began on the cathedral. A squirrel apparently figured in the priest’s family’s coat of arms.



The St. Matthew’s squirrel, a nod to an early rector at the D.C. church. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

“He paid for the mosaic,” said the rector, the Rev. W. Ronald Jameson. “He definitely had a right to put the squirrel in.”

Squirrels, a guide to the cathedral says, are known for their persistence and thus are symbols of steadfastness and hope.

“It’s the children who notice it,” Jameson said of the squirrel.

Squirrels in the garden

A lot of gardeners hate squirrels, so it’s ironic that a whole passel of the critters are memorialized at one of Washington’s finest gardens, Dumbarton Oaks. They’ve even gotten inside the house!



A metal squirrel is part of a decorative stair railing at Dumbarton Oaks in Georgetown. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

A staircase in the main house — the Georgetown home of Robert Woods Bliss and Mildred Barnes Bliss before they donated it to Harvard University for use as a library and research institute — features a pair of banisters made in 1923 by Samuel Yellin. The railings are adorned with iron animals, including squirrels (and acorns for them to feed on).

Not far away, a column is topped with scampering squirrels. The squirrels are a gleaming white. Albinos? No, plaster.



Squirrels frozen mid-scamper on a column at Dumbarton Oaks. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

The stairway and column squirrels are in parts of the house that are not open to the public. But squirrels abound outside in the 16-acre gardens. The real ones often give the staff a headache with their bulb-excavating antics. But there are two squirrels that will never dig up any flowers. They are made of lead and they perch atop the roof of what’s called the Catalogue House. The cute stone structure once housed displays on plantings in the garden. It now exhibits photos and illustrations of Dumbarton Oaks.



A slate-roofed, stone building at Dumbarton Oaks is home to a pair of lead squirrels. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Imperial squirrels

On Nov. 26, 1779, members of Russia’s Order of St. George gathered in the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg for a fancy meal. The annual ceremonial banquet was to be served on a new set of china.



Catherine the Great ordered a china set that included squirrel-topped ice cups. Decades later, Marjorie Merriweather Post bought the porcelain. (Hillwood Museum)

The porcelain had been ordered two years earlier by the empress, Catherine the Great, from the Francis Gardner Factory outside Moscow. There were plates, bowls, ice cups and serving dishes, each adorned with the chivalric order’s star and ribbon.

At the top of each ice cup was a unique handle: a squirrel with a nut in front of him. Why a squirrel? According to “A Taste for Splendor: Russian Imperial and European Treasures from the Hillwood Museum,” it’s because “nuts are hard to crack, so the squirrel symbolizes the hard work and determination that was required to receive this order.”

Hillwood — in Northwest Washington — is where you’ll find the St. George porcelain today. The museum’s founder, Marjorie Merriweather Post, collected Russian art while living in the Soviet Union in the 1930s with her third husband, U.S. Ambassador Joseph E. Davies. Post collected all sorts of items, but the largest single category in Hillwood’s Russian collection is porcelain.

The death squirrel of the DOJ

I’ve saved the creepiest squirrel for last. I don’t think he’s meant to be creepy. It’s just that when you’re posed atop a skeletal cow skull, it’s hard to look anything but creepy.



Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. does battle with excessive bureaucracy in a Justice Department mural by Maurice Sterne called “Red Tape.” Note the squirrel. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

The squirrel is part of a mural in the fifth-floor library of the Justice Department building in Federal Triangle. The 20 murals are the work of artist Maurice Sterne and were installed in 1941. A headline in The Washington Post that year announced: “New Government Murals Tell of Man’s Struggle for Justice.” Like a lot of artwork from those New Deal days, Sterne’s paintings are bold and in-your-face.



Just a squirrel sittin’ on a cow skull in the Justice Department library. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

They can also be a little inscrutable. What’s going on with the squirrel? Well, it’s in a mural that depicts former associate justice of the Supreme Court Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. atop a white horse. He’s meant to be Don Quixote, tilting at a spider web made from red tape. Death — symbolized by that cow skull — is at the center of the web. The squirrel supposedly represents a scavenger. The message seems to be: This is what’s going to happen to you if you aren’t freed from the confines of bureaucracy.

Other panels in the library illustrate such concepts as “Competition and Monopoly,” “Reason” and “Environment.” Sterne worked on them for four years. Alas, the reviews were mixed. Critics found the paintings a bit ponderous and didn’t care for the muted gray color scheme.

Still, you have to admit, that death squirrel is something else.

And so we have come to the end of another Squirrel Week. My annual celebration of all things squirrel may be over. But just look around. The squirrels are always with us.

