

The first “pip,” or crack, came Sunday in one of the bald eagle eggs in a nest at the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington. (American Eagle Foundation)

Congratulations to the parents, Mr. President and First Lady.

One of their two bald eagle eggs has started to hatch, or pip, as it is called, at a nest in the National Arboretum.

The eagle’s nest is tracked on a live video feed at https://dceaglecam.org.

Al Cecere, president of the American Eagle Foundation, which maintains the camera and monitors the eagles, said each eaglet has what is known as an “egg-tooth” on the tip of its top beak. That’s used to crack holes in the eggshell from the inside.

The first hole made in an eggshell is called a “pip.” The first pip was noted just before noon Sunday. It typically takes a day or two for an eaglet to fully come out of its shell.

Jeepers Peepers we have a PIP! DC6 evidently wanted to see what all the commotion was yesterday! #americaneaglefoundation #dceaglecam #baldeagles #DC pic.twitter.com/Oe5nNt5v3q — Mr. P & First Lady (@dceaglecam) April 29, 2018

One of the eggs was laid March 25 and the other three days later. The average incubation time is 35 days, experts said. These two eaglets will be called DC6 and DC7 for now. They are the sixth and seventh eaglets that have hatched and grown up in this nest in a tulip poplar tree at the arboretum.

“The amazement of watching a tiny eaglet emerge from its fragile egg shell is a miraculous wonder of nature,” Cecere said. He called the process of watching bald eagle parents feed and take care of their young “very special” and “an unforgettable experience.”

The pair of eaglets at the arboretum were late in laying eggs this season.

Mr. President and First Lady aren’t the only popular pair of bald eagles being closely watched in the District.

Two eaglets at a nest on the property of the D.C. police academy in Southwest Washington have been named Honor and Courage.

The names were chosen through an online voting contest with more than 120 schools from around the world giving suggestions of 250 different names for the pair. More than 6,000 votes were cast. The winning names came from Antietam Elementary School in Woodbridge and Bren Mar Park Elementary School in Alexandria.

The eaglets at the Southwest nest are reportedly doing well and are expected to leave, or fledge, the nest in mid-June, according to eagle experts with the Earth Conservation Corps.

The eaglets in Southwest were born in mid-March to parents Liberty and Justice. They are tracked on a live video camera at http://www.eaglecam.org. Liberty and Justice have been nesting at the police academy spot for 11 years.

Bald eagles were at one point almost extinct but have made a comeback as a result of conservation efforts. Federal wildlife officials have estimated there are now about 143,000 bald eagles in the United States.