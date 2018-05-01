Ramps for ducklings are back at the reflecting pool at the U.S. Capitol, wildlife experts said.

The ramps are used by the ducklings to get into the water. In the past, the ducklings fell over on ramps with no sides. That’s been fixed and the ramps also have more traction to help the ducklings with their footing, according to a story from WJLA7.

The duck ramps are back!https://t.co/ntrsZ5MYU3 — City Wildlife (@DCCityWildlife) April 30, 2018

Between 20 and 35 families of ducks make their home at the reflecting pool each spring and summer, according to City Wildlife.

City Wildlife officials worked with the Architect of the Capitol to improve the ramps after passersby expressed concern about ducklings trying to get into the water.

