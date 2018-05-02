

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the 1400 block of Beaumeadow Drive in Centreville, Va. (Pete Marovich for The Washington Post)

Three large fires ignited in the D.C. region Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage and a few injuries, authorities said.

Two of the fires occurred less than two miles apart in Centreville. The first began around 1 p.m. at the Forest Glenn Senior Residence in the 14000 block of Windmere Court, forcing residents to evacuate, Fairfax County Fire Department Battalion Chief Willie Bailey said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were shooting from the roof, Bailey said. The fire grew to three alarms and 80 firefighters battled the blaze before it was brought under control. Three residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

“When you have seniors, you sometimes have to have two firefighters on a wheelchair so it takes more effort,” Bailey said.

Seventy-five units were evacuated, officials said, and occupants were housed in a recreation center with support from the Red Cross.

Update 14400 block of Woodmere Ct in Centreville: Crews working on extinguishing fire. Two patients transported to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three treated on scene minor injuries pic.twitter.com/g5IqRkZP1P — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 2, 2018

The second fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a neighborhood of townhouses in the 5800 block of Watermark Circle. Bailey said several houses were on fire when units arrived, and flames ultimately engulfed two rows of townhouses.

Ten homes were damaged and one collapsed. Firefighters shot water into the smoking remains and continued putting out hotspots long after it was under control.

The fire went to two alarms and more than 60 firefighters fought the blaze. One firefighter was injured.

Bailey said it’s unclear how many people were displaced by the fire, and its cause remains under investigation.



Firefighters work to extinguish a three-alarm fire in the 1400 block of Beaumeadow Drive on Wednesday in Centreville, (Photo by Pete Marovich For The Washington Post)

“It’s somewhat unusual,” to have two large fires at the same time in such close proximity, Bailey said.

So far, he said, there was nothing to indicate anything connected the two fires or that they were the result of arson.

Vishal Suchdeve, 38, of Chantilly, said he was devastated after learning his childhood home was destroyed in the Watermark Circle blaze.

Suchdeve said his family rents out the home and the family of three that lives there made it out without incident. However, their dog was unaccounted for.

“I got a call from my sister,” Suchdeve said. “She was crying and said the house was gone.”

Suchdeve said he drove to the scene. He watched the roof of the home cave in as firefighters battled the blaze.

“It’s sad, man,” he said.

Unites working multiple tow townhouse fire in 5800 block of Watermark Circle and 1400 block of Beaumeadow Drive. Please avoid the area if possible and keep a safe distance. pic.twitter.com/t4w9aYgVyH — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 2, 2018

In Maryland, a fire started around 1 p.m. at Glenn Dale Crossing, a four-story condominium complex under construction in Greenbelt, according to Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady.

There were no injuries, Brady said, but 26 occupied homes near the main fire area were damaged by radiant heat. It wasn’t clear how many people were displaced.