

Moke, the lowland gorilla infant, is doing well at the National Zoo, officials said. (Smithsonian National Zoo)

Moke, the lowland gorilla infant, at the National Zoo in Northwest Washington is growing fast and learning his surroundings, zoo officials said.

At nearly three weeks old, Moke (pronounced “mo-KEY”) is “especially attentive, even at a young age,” according to zoo officials. He is getting more hair, his eyes are bright, and he is alert.

Moke means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language of Africa.



Calaya and her infant Moke in the Great Ape House at the National Zoo. (Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

Moke was born April 15 at the zoo to Calaya. It was a big event for the zoo, marking the first time such a gorilla had been born at the facility in nine years.

Baraka, the 26-year-old father, is a silverback gorilla. Calaya, 15, and Baraka have been a couple since she came to the zoo three years ago, officials said. She became pregnant in August.

Moke joined six gorillas at the zoo.

“Moke already looks bigger,” said Melba Brown, the zoo’s Great Ape keeper. She said he spends much of his time — in between naps — looking at his mother and “watching everything she does.”

Zookeepers said he often watches Calaya as she uses “enrichment items” trainers give her. Those include “puzzle feeders,” paper bags filled with vegetables and alfalfa hay. Calaya is described by keepers as having a “dominant personality,” and when the items are spread out she tends to “run over and take all of them,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Moke is “right in her lap,” watching her. If a piece of hay falls on him, he appears startled for a bit, keepers said, before he shakes it off. Zookeepers said they have been surprised at how alert Moke is; he often looks them — and other gorillas — right in the eye.

He has also been reported to be nursing well, and at times keepers said they have found “copious amounts of milk around his mouth, which indicates that he continues to nurse well.”

Other gorillas have noticed Moke. Two other silverback gorillas, brothers Kojo and Kwame, have been watching Moke and have become more relaxed, keepers said.

At times, Calaya will bring Moke over near Kojo and Kwame’s enclosure so they can watch him, zoo officials said.

Keepers said they are working with Calaya on shifting Moke from one arm to the other so they can give her a full health evaluation. For now, she only shows keepers the side that is not holding her baby.

“If she is cradling Moke in her left arm, and I ask to see her left shoulder, she will present her right shoulder,” Brown said. Moke needs to be more independent before Calaya will reposition him, according to Brown. She said Calaya also seems to recognize when they call Moke by his name.