A sign in Southern Maryland supportive of President Trump is coming down after proving too controversial.

“Hey liberals better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump,” reads the sign near the intersection of Solomons Island Road and Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown. “From all of your deplorables in Calvert County.”

A picture of the sign was posted on the anti-Trump Facebook page “Lock him up” and went viral.

Capt. Dave Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been in touch with the sign’s owner, who is expected to change the sign when he returns from an out-of-town trip. Though online images of the sign show it is sometimes used for advertisements, Payne said the owner, whom he did not identify, often posts controversial messages, including about abortion.

Payne said the sheriff’s office was caught between supporters of the message and those who want it removed. The community was “50-50 on the complaint,” he said.

“No one seems to feel that it is an illegal sign,” he said. “It’s definitely controversial. And so as far as us doing anything legally, there’s not a whole lot for us to do at this point.” He added: “Life’s definitely easier if the controversial sign is not up.”

A woman who owns the property where the sign is displayed said that while she owns the billboard, she rents out the signage and doesn’t approve of its message. The woman, who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, said she contacted the man who rents the sign and told him to take it down because “people are freaking out.”

“I don’t know why he’s doing that,” she said. “It’s not good.”

The county went for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, with 56 percent voting for him, compared with 39 percent for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The location is about 35 miles southeast of Washington.

Read more:

Perspective: Many Maryland watermen deny the crab crisis is Trump’s fault. Except it is.

‘I was always hiding my face’: The bizarre life of Virginia’s redeemed school shooter

She was tossed from a hospital on a cold night wearing only a gown. The viral video followed years of struggles.