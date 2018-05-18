

Moke, the lowland gorilla infant, is doing well at the National Zoo, officials said. (National Zoo)

Moke, the National Zoo’s western lowland gorilla, turned 1 month old this week and is reportedly doing well.

The infant gorilla “remains bright and alert,” according to a zoo blog post by primate keepers Alex Reddy and Matt Spence.

Moke was born April 15 to his mother, Calaya, and his father, a hulking silverback gorilla named Baraka. They became a couple three years ago, when she arrived at the zoo. She became pregnant in August.

The National Zoo had six gorillas before Moke’s birth, but he is special because he is the first lowland gorilla born there in nine years. His name (pronounced Mo-KEY), means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language of Africa.

Moke has yet to develop the trademark silver fur of his father, but he does have black stripes on his feet and the palms of his hands, making it look as if he has been doing some finger — and toe — painting. These stripes will expand, and his hands and feet will eventually turn all black, according to the zoo’s animal keeper Melba Brown.

Moke is doing well, zookeepers said, and is also getting stronger. Zoo keepers said Calaya “no longer needs to cradle him all the time.”

That doesn’t mean he’s being left behind. “He is able to hang on tight to his mom’s chest while she knuckle-walks throughout the habit,” keepers said.

Moke, like the other gorillas at the facility, is being trained to respond to keepers’ voices so he can be checked. During his sessions, he looks around to see where the voices are coming from and “will make eye contact,” the zoo said.

“Sometimes, we will even hear [Moke] emit a pleasure rumble vocalization or two! That lets us know that he is very content.”

The keepers say Baraka keeps a close watch over his son and Calaya, the zoo said, “just as a silverback who is protecting his troop should.” And just like a good parent, when Baraka “interacts with Moke, he does so in a gentle way.”

Moke has even started to interact with other members of the troop: He and his mother were seen with two other gorillas, Kibibi and Mandara, in the outdoor yard of their enclosure. The zoo officials predict they’ll be “great playmates for Moke when he is a bit older and more independent from Mom.”