

The north side of White House is seen in this file photo. (Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)

For all the concern over leaks at the White House, a more pressing problem might be the sinkhole on the North Lawn that appears to be growing by the day.

The pit in the ground, which was first reported by White House correspondents on site this week, appears to have opened just outside the press briefing room and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley’s office.

Steve Herman, a reporter with Voice of America, tweeted that he first spotted the sinkhole last week. It has since grown, and another sinkhole has opened next to it.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

Perhaps due to the swampy weather in DC lately. 😊 There’s a sinkhole in the North Lawn of the White House. 📸 @MarkWalzCNN pic.twitter.com/m5AeDRDsvn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 22, 2018

Sinkholes, which have been known to swallow streets, cars and even homes, tend to occur when rainwater seeps into the soil and loosens the sediment enough to send it sinking into crevices beneath the surface.

It was not clear what caused the emergence of the White House sinkholes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, groundskeepers had placed orange cones and caution tape around the spot on the lawn. But they couldn’t do anything to keep the Internet at bay.

It's not like a growing sinkhole right outside the press briefing room at the White House has any existential meaning to it at all, right? — Jeff Urbanchuk (@jurbanchuk) May 22, 2018

resistance icon This Sinkhole https://t.co/Xcpl9buTAl — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) May 22, 2018

Talking point for the Left: if the Earth swallows the WH, maybe that will shock some Evangelicals awake.

Talking point for the Right: looks like the first thing it would swallow is the Press briefing room.#mysteriousways — Jeff Koenig (@TheAIpocalypse) May 22, 2018

Sinkhole: A hole formed in soluble rock by the action of water.



Also a sinkhole: A place into which foul matter runs.https://t.co/Rsa9YslAK5 https://t.co/Eb02j9x8Xn — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) May 22, 2018

By midafternoon, the sinkhole had its own following self-described as #TeamSinkhole, and of course, its own Twitter account.

This isn’t the first time one of President Trump’s residences has been vexed by a sinkhole.

Exactly one year ago to the day, a sinkhole opened in front of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

That hole, which was about 4 feet by 4 feet, was much larger than its White House counterpart appears to be. Palm Beach officials blamed the widening ditch on a newly installed water main in the area.

Still, many believed it was a sign of something, well, deeper.

Read more:

After 2 hours 9 minutes, Naval Academy freshmen conquer greased monument

‘We don’t need to panic just yet’: Residents worry that a dog park is in peril

Hardware store fires employee accused of making anti-gay slur, kicking out Boy Scout