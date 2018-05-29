“Curious” and “wiggly” is how keepers at the National Zoo in Washington describe its baby western lowland gorilla, Moke.

The gorilla, now 5 weeks old, “continues to thrive” and is starting to develop his own personality, keepers said in a recent blog post from the facility in Northwest Washington.

And he’s got two teeth coming in on his lower gums.



Moke, the infant western lowland gorilla, is now 5 weeks old and getting two teeth. (Courtesy of the National Zoo)

In a recent blog post by Melba Brown, a primate keeper at the zoo, Moke is described as being “a ball of energy” when he wakes up from a nap with a full belly.

“He will wave his arms, stretch and look around the exhibit like he is ready to explore,” Brown wrote.

[In his mother’s arms, National Zoo’s baby gorilla is ‘very content’]

Still, his mom — Calaya — holds him close. She is still not comfortable “letting him explore on his own just yet,” Brown said.

At times, Calaya will put him on the ground and “rest him against her leg,” the blog post said. He sits up on his own, and keepers said they expect he will be on the move soon.



An up-close view of the infant western lowland gorilla named Moke at the National Zoo. (Courtesy of the National Zoo)

Zookeepers said he is “especially focused” when his mom has food or another item in her hands.

“The other day,” Brown wrote, “he picked up a handful of hay, and she promptly removed it from his grasp.”

Calaya’s status in the gorilla troop has been elevated since she gave birth, zookeepers said. Moke joins his parents, plus a young female and an adult female in the zoo’s gorilla troop. There are also two male silverbacks at the zoo.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered. Their numbers have dropped dramatically in the past two decades because of disease and poaching in their native Africa.

Zoo spokeswoman Devin Murphy said keepers have been able to get good, up-close photos of Moke and Calaya. There is a mesh barrier between the keepers and the gorillas, but Calaya often feels comfortable enough to get within a few feet of the mesh, Murphy said.

“It’s up to her to bring him that close,” Murphy said. Because keepers have been working with Calaya for some time before the birth, she appears more relaxed.

“Everything’s going really well,” Murphy said of Moke’s first month.

Calaya is very protective, even when Moke’s father, Baraka, comes near.

[National Zoo welcomes ‘incredible’ birth of baby gorilla named Moke]

The zoo said there was one recent morning when maintenance work was being done on the roof of the Great Ape house. Baraka didn’t like it and moved toward Calaya in an “alert state.”

She barked at him, then ran toward him and smacked him, Brown wrote in her blog.

He didn’t respond.



Moke, the infant western lowland gorilla, lies with his mother at the National Zoo. (Courtesy of National Zoo)

Before Moke’s birth, zookeepers said, Baraka would have disciplined her after a scuffle, so experts said it is “quite interesting to see how the dynamic between them has changed since Moke’s arrival.”

Typically, Moke (pronounced mo-kee) holds onto his mother’s chest or stomach as she walks, so seeing him in all that dark fur can be hard.

Keepers are watching to see how Calaya will react when Moke starts to crawl away from her in the coming months.

Moke’s birth was a big event at the zoo. It was the first time in nine years that a gorilla has been born at the facility.