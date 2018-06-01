The 1,100-pound cow had fallen into a swimming pool in a yard in Davidsonville, Md., a town about 25 miles east of the District. Mooing loudly, it couldn’t get out and needed help.

The homeowners called 911, and the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded. They also got some help from crews at the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, who brought along some equipment and trucks, expecting to have to drain some of the water out of the pool to rescue the cow.

But rescuers figured out another way.

They used cinder blocks to make makeshift steps and then a harness to lead the cow out with the help of the homeowners, according to Russ Davies, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, who retold the story to 1430 WNAV News.

We spoke to @AACoFD for the full story on the cow rescue. pic.twitter.com/Ztc6wti1jd — 1430WNAV (@1430WNAV) May 30, 2018

It was not immediately clear exactly how the cow had fallen into the pool.

It wasn’t the first time the Anne Arundel County Fire Department had rescued animals, officials said. Last year, it rescued a dog that had fallen into a sinkhole in the Woodland Beach area of the county.

Dog rescued from sink hole in 2017 in Anne Arundel County. (Courtesy of Anne Arundel County Fire)

While it is not traditional firefighting, Davis said rescuers help in these unique incidents for two reasons. One, “it is the humanitarian thing to do,” he said. And two, “if we don’t, somebody else may put themselves at risk” to try to conduct a rescue.

“We do what we can to help people out,” he said.

The cow was reportedly a “little shaken” after her dip in the pool, according to WNAV News.