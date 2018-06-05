

David L. Gadis (D.C. Water)

David L. Gadis, a former executive for an Indianapolis water utility and an adviser to other city water utilities, on Monday took the helm at D.C. Water, the water and sewer utility for the nation’s capital.

Gadis, 56, replaces George S. Hawkins as chief executive and general manager. Hawkins left the utility in late 2017 after eight years.

Gadis came to D.C. Water from Boston-based Veolia North America, where, as executive vice president, he advised city officials on how to improve their utility infrastructure and save operating costs, D.C. Water said.

Previously, he worked as the chief executive and president of Veolia Water Indianapolis, when the company operated the city’s system.

D.C. Water officials said Gadis was selected on May 3 after a nationwide search involving more than 100 candidates.

D.C. Water also treats sewage for about 1.6 million people in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and in Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia.